en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Conwy Council to Enhance Road Safety With Resurfacing Project in Kinmel Bay

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Conwy Council to Enhance Road Safety With Resurfacing Project in Kinmel Bay

Conwy Council, in an effort to improve road safety and traffic flow, has announced comprehensive resurfacing work on St Asaph Avenue in Kinmel Bay from January 15 to February 2, 2024. The council’s plan, which hinges on favourable weather conditions, includes the removal of four mini-roundabouts at Chester Avenue, Owain Glyndwr, Clwyd Park, and Denbigh Circle, replacing them with ‘give way’ road markings. The work is scheduled for evenings and overnight to minimize disruption to the daily flow of up to 8,000 vehicles.

Impact on Local Commute and Residences

The resurfacing work will necessitate restricted parking and intermittent road closures between 6pm and 2am. However, in a bid to mitigate inconveniences caused by the roadworks, the council has assured that pedestrian access will remain unhindered throughout the overhaul. A council spokesperson also noted that noisier tasks would be prioritized earlier in the night to minimize disturbance to local residents.

Resurfacing Process: A Multifaceted Approach

The resurfacing project involves a multistage process, starting with the removal of the existing surface. This will be followed by the replacement of ironwork and drainage features, culminating in the laying of a new, improved surface. The final step will entail repainting of road markings, including the new ‘give way’ signs set to replace the outgoing mini-roundabouts.

Conwy Council’s Initiative: A Welcome Move

Welcoming the initiative, Kinmel Bay councillor Nigel Smith endorsed the removal of the mini-roundabouts. He highlighted the traffic problems caused by drivers not adhering to the ‘give way’ rule at these roundabouts, leading to a false sense of security for drivers exiting side roads. The decision to replace the roundabouts with clearer road markings is expected to enhance road safety, reducing the chances of accidents and improving traffic flow in the area.

0
Local News Transportation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
39 mins ago
Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Renews Environmental Concerns
In a move that has stirred unease among environmentalists and tribes, uranium mining operations have commenced near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, a region rich with high-grade uranium ore. This development is seen as a crucial cog in the Biden Administration’s ambitious plan to establish a net-zero energy grid by 2050, leveraging nuclear power. Unveiling the
Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Renews Environmental Concerns
Unexpected Twist in Mutare City's Search for a New Town Clerk
3 hours ago
Unexpected Twist in Mutare City's Search for a New Town Clerk
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Schedule Changes and Service Adjustments
3 hours ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Schedule Changes and Service Adjustments
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
56 mins ago
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
St. Louis County Executive Highlights Economic Progress and Future Plans
2 hours ago
St. Louis County Executive Highlights Economic Progress and Future Plans
Subdivision Residents Tackle Persistent Dirty Water Issues Amid Health Concerns
2 hours ago
Subdivision Residents Tackle Persistent Dirty Water Issues Amid Health Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
2 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
2 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
3 mins
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
4 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
4 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
5 mins
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
7 mins
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
7 mins
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app