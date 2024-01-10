Conwy Council to Enhance Road Safety With Resurfacing Project in Kinmel Bay

Conwy Council, in an effort to improve road safety and traffic flow, has announced comprehensive resurfacing work on St Asaph Avenue in Kinmel Bay from January 15 to February 2, 2024. The council’s plan, which hinges on favourable weather conditions, includes the removal of four mini-roundabouts at Chester Avenue, Owain Glyndwr, Clwyd Park, and Denbigh Circle, replacing them with ‘give way’ road markings. The work is scheduled for evenings and overnight to minimize disruption to the daily flow of up to 8,000 vehicles.

Impact on Local Commute and Residences

The resurfacing work will necessitate restricted parking and intermittent road closures between 6pm and 2am. However, in a bid to mitigate inconveniences caused by the roadworks, the council has assured that pedestrian access will remain unhindered throughout the overhaul. A council spokesperson also noted that noisier tasks would be prioritized earlier in the night to minimize disturbance to local residents.

Resurfacing Process: A Multifaceted Approach

The resurfacing project involves a multistage process, starting with the removal of the existing surface. This will be followed by the replacement of ironwork and drainage features, culminating in the laying of a new, improved surface. The final step will entail repainting of road markings, including the new ‘give way’ signs set to replace the outgoing mini-roundabouts.

Conwy Council’s Initiative: A Welcome Move

Welcoming the initiative, Kinmel Bay councillor Nigel Smith endorsed the removal of the mini-roundabouts. He highlighted the traffic problems caused by drivers not adhering to the ‘give way’ rule at these roundabouts, leading to a false sense of security for drivers exiting side roads. The decision to replace the roundabouts with clearer road markings is expected to enhance road safety, reducing the chances of accidents and improving traffic flow in the area.