Local News

Community Updates for 2023: What Residents Need to Know

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Community Updates for 2023: What Residents Need to Know

The dawn of 2023 brings with it a flurry of community updates that promise to help residents smoothly transition back into their regular routines after the festive period. Garbage collection operations in the region, which were paused for New Year’s Day, are set to restart on Tuesday. The collection dates have been shifted by one day due to the holiday.

Students to Return to School

Students from the Waterloo Regional District School Board and the Catholic School Board are set to return to school on January 8. The return to classrooms will be a welcome change for many students after the winter break.

Impaired Driving Charges Increase

Meanwhile, the Waterloo Regional Police reported a troubling increase in impaired driving charges. In 2023, there was a four percent increase compared to 2022, bringing the total to 929 incidents. The detailed results of the 2023 Festive R.I.D.E. program, aimed at reducing impaired driving, will be released soon.

Public Transit and Weather Updates

Grand River Transit plans to maintain its holiday schedule until January 7, ensuring residents can travel with ease during the first week of the year. The weather forecast indicates a reprieve from major storms or extreme cold in the coming weeks, with some days even promising sunshine. This information is crucial for residents as they plan their post-holiday activities and stay updated about local services and conditions.

Local News Transportation Weather
Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

