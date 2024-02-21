Colorado's New Track: Linking Denver to Boulder and Beyond with an Ambitious Rail Project

Imagine stepping onto a sleek train in Denver, coffee in hand, as the sun rises, embarking on a smooth journey towards Boulder, then Longmont, and perhaps even as far as Fort Collins. This vision, long promised but never delivered, could finally be on the brink of reality thanks to a strategic pivot that may secure the federal funding necessary to breathe life into a project nearly two decades in the making.

The Journey So Far

In 2004, Colorado voters were captivated by the promise of the Fastracks initiative, a comprehensive transit expansion plan that included a rail line connecting Denver to Boulder and Longmont. Yet, despite the enthusiasm and the taxes collected, the Boulder line remained unbuilt, a glaring omission in the regional transit map. The culprit? A significant shortfall in funding, leaving local taxpayers without the service they had been sold.

However, a flicker of hope has emerged from the collaborative efforts of the Regional Transportation District (RTD), the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), and the nascent Front Range Passenger Rail. Together, they're crafting a new proposal that would not only fulfill the original promise but also extend it, creating an 'intercity' rail system that could stretch from Denver to Fort Collins. This strategic rebranding is crucial: as an intercity system, the project could tap into a generous pool of federal dollars earmarked specifically for freight and intercity rail projects.

A Broader Vision

The ambition doesn't stop at merely connecting Denver to its northern neighbors. The proposal is part of a grander vision to establish a 160-mile Front Range Passenger Rail System that would stitch together a string of cities along the Interstate 25 corridor, including major hubs like Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Governor Jared Polis has thrown his support behind the initiative, highlighting its potential to modernize Colorado's transit infrastructure, spur economic development, create jobs, and alleviate housing pressures by making it easier for residents to commute from more affordable areas.

"This project is about more than just laying tracks and running trains," Polis said. "It's about connecting communities, enhancing mobility, and opening up new opportunities for our residents." The vision is ambitious, and the challenges are significant, not least of which is securing the necessary funding. Yet, the potential rewards—a more connected Colorado, reduced road congestion, and a significant boost to the state's economy—make it a gamble worth taking.

Next Stops: Funding and Feasibility

The path forward is not without its obstacles. The biggest hurdle will be securing the substantial federal funding required to make the project a reality. The collaboration's strategy hinges on the ability to present a compelling case that this rail system is not just a regional benefit but a vital piece of national infrastructure. Success will require meticulous planning, robust feasibility studies, and a strong pitch to federal authorities.

Yet, the mood among the project's proponents is cautiously optimistic. "We have a unique opportunity to leverage federal dollars in a way that was simply not possible under the original Fastracks plan," noted an RTD spokesperson. "By framing this as an intercity project, we open the door to resources that can transform our vision into reality."

The endeavor to connect Denver to Boulder and beyond by rail has been a long and winding journey, fraught with disappointments and financial hurdles. Yet, the latest plan represents perhaps the best chance yet to fulfill a promise made nearly two decades ago. The dream of a comprehensive rail system that knits together the Front Range communities is closer than ever to departing the station.