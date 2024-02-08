CLdN Expands in Rotterdam: Acquisition of Broekman Distriport Unlocks New Opportunities

CLdN Expands Rotterdam Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Broekman Distriport

In a significant move that underlines its commitment to growth and diversification, CLdN, the leading logistics and transportation company, has announced the acquisition of Broekman Distriport Real Estate BV and its subsidiary Broekman Distriport BV. This strategic transaction, finalized on February 8, 2024, marks a new chapter in CLdN's expansion in the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport.

The acquired Distriport terminal, sprawling over a 22-hectare site, is strategically located on the opposite side of Brittanniëhaven from CLdN's existing Rotterdam terminal. This prime location, boasting 630 meters of quayside, offers facilities for roll-on/roll-off and load-on/load-off vessels, container handling, and storage. This acquisition aligns perfectly with CLdN's strategy to invest in high-quality port infrastructure and strengthen its network of services.

A Symphony of Synergy: CLdN and Broekman Logistics

The acquisition is a testament to the synergistic potential between CLdN and Broekman Logistics. While CLdN expands its service offering in the Port of Rotterdam, Broekman Logistics, the seller, will focus on its core strategic market segments: Machinery, Industrial, and Chemicals.

Broekman Logistics, known for its expertise in handling a diverse range of cargo, including RoRo trailers, steel, and containers, will now concentrate on serving its breakbulk clients and the industrial segment. The company is also investing in its Project Services terminal, aiming to transform it into a quayside location for assembly and technical services for heavy machinery and industrial and offshore equipment.

A New Chapter: Opportunities and Growth

For CLdN, this acquisition represents more than just an expansion of services. It's an opportunity to welcome new employees into its fold and seize new avenues for growth. Florent Maes, CEO of CLdN, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We look forward to developing new opportunities for the wider group and are excited to welcome our new colleagues to the CLdN family."

On the other side, Broekman Logistics views this transaction as a strategic boost to its plans to expand its service offerings, including 'postponed manufacturing' services. This move allows the company to further solidify its position as an end-to-end supply chain specialist within its core market segments.

In the grand scheme of things, the acquisition is a win-win situation for both companies, promising growth, diversification, and a stronger foothold in the competitive logistics and transportation landscape.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future

As CLdN and Broekman Logistics embark on this new journey, the logistics and transportation industry watches with bated breath. The acquisition is not just a strategic move; it's a testament to the resilience and adaptability of these companies in the face of a rapidly evolving industry. As they navigate this new chapter, one thing is clear: the future looks promising.

The acquisition of Broekman Distriport by CLdN is more than a business transaction. It's a story of growth, synergy, and strategic foresight. It's a tale of two companies, each with a rich history and a shared vision for the future. And as they come together, they're not just expanding their services; they're reshaping the logistics and transportation landscape in Rotterdam and beyond.