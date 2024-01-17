Christchurch City Council Undertakes Major Infrastructure Projects

Christchurch City Council embarks on a major series of infrastructure projects spanning from January to June, in a strategic move to improve safety and enhance city life. The projects include upgrades to three of the city's busiest intersections and the construction of the Te Ara O-Rakipaoa Nor'West Arc Cycleway, among others, all planned to be carried out with a minimal disruption 'high impact, short duration' approach.

Intersection Upgrades for Enhanced Safety

With safety as a priority, the council has taken initiative to upgrade three key intersections: Athol Terrace and Waimairi Road, Clyde Road and Ilam Road, as well as Clyde Road and Greers Road. These upgrades are designed to significantly improve the safety of the road users in these busy areas.

Advancing Cyclist Safety with Cycleway Construction

Further contributing to the safety of its citizens, the council is also continuing the construction of the Te Ara O-Rakipaoa Nor'West Arc Cycleway along Ilam Road. This initiative reflects the council's commitment to promoting healthier and more sustainable forms of transportation.

Infrastructure Maintenance and Upgrades

Alongside these major projects, the council is also undertaking essential maintenance work, including the replacement of old water pipes on Memorial Avenue and odour control work on University Drive. To improve the city's road conditions, resurfacing will occur on parts of Grahams Road and Roydvale Avenue.

In order to maximize efficiency and minimize disruption, the council is adopting a 'high impact, short duration' strategy, aiming to complete multiple projects simultaneously. The timing of these projects is designed to coincide with the quieter holiday period and be mostly completed before the school and university year resumes. However, some projects, like the water main renewal on Memorial Avenue and the cycleway construction, will extend until May and June respectively.

The city council acknowledges the potential inconvenience these projects might cause and advises travelers through the affected areas to allow extra time for their journeys, especially when heading to the airport or during school pick-ups and drops-offs. The council extends its gratitude to residents for their patience during these improvements, underscoring their commitment to creating a safer, more efficient Christchurch.