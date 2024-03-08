China's Public Transport Revolution: 77.6% Now Powered by New Energy Vehicles

On a groundbreaking announcement from Beijing, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng revealed that new energy vehicles (NEVs) now power an impressive 77.6 percent of China's public transport system.

This statement was made during the "two sessions," an annual event marking significant discussions on China's future policies and direction. The transformation towards green and smart transportation underscores China's commitment to sustainable development and its leadership in global environmental conservation efforts.

China's Leap Towards Green Transportation

China's journey towards integrating new energy vehicles into its public transport system exemplifies the nation's rapid progress in green and smart transportation. Minister Li Xiaopeng outlined the multifaceted approach that has been undertaken, including the acceleration of smart infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and ports.

The widespread adoption of new energy and clean energy equipment further highlights the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. With the establishment of the world's largest high-speed rail network, expressway network, and postal express delivery system, alongside a world-class port cluster, China has not only prioritized environmental sustainability but has also enhanced its transportation service support capacity.

Amid these significant advancements in domestic transportation infrastructure, China has also been keen on strengthening international cooperation. By enhancing transport links with other countries, China aims to foster global relationships and support the Belt and Road Initiative, a testament to its commitment to shared growth and development.