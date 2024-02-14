Centretown Students Battle OC Transpo Bus Unreliability

Centretown's high school students are grappling with the unreliability of OC Transpo bus services, leading to mounting stress and tardiness. Kenney Vandelinde, a student from Centretown, brought this issue to light during a meeting with City Transit Commissioners, sharing her personal experiences of bus unreliability on her daily commute to Canterbury High School.

The Struggle of Centretown's High School Students

Kenney Vandelinde, a Centretown resident and student at Canterbury High School, has become a voice for her peers in addressing the unreliability of OC Transpo's bus services. She frequently encounters late buses on her commute to school, leading to stress and tardiness. This issue affects numerous students in the area, with some resorting to driving or being driven to school to avoid the unpredictable bus service.

Statistics Reveal Systemic Problems

According to Transpo's own statistics, the unreliability issue is widespread. In December, the on-time performance for frequent bus routes was 61%, with an average of 260 trips across the city being cancelled daily. Route 11, a major route in Centretown, ranks as the third worst for cancellations.

Transpo's Efforts to Address the Problem

OC Transpo has acknowledged the issue and aims to reduce cancellations to 0.5%. They are currently exploring solutions such as adjusting run times, improving scheduling practices, and implementing transit priority measures. Despite these efforts, students like Kenney Vandelinde continue to face the daily challenges of unreliable bus services.

As Centretown's high school students continue to navigate the unpredictable world of OC Transpo, they remain hopeful that their voices will be heard and that meaningful changes will be made to improve the reliability of bus services.

The human impact of this issue is evident in the stress and tardiness experienced by students, who are simply trying to get to school on time. As OC Transpo works towards addressing these concerns, the resilience and determination of Centretown's high school students serve as a testament to their commitment to their education.