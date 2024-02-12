Catskill Mountain Railroad to Extend Ride to Ashokan Reservoir by 2024

A new chapter in Catskill Mountain Railroad's history is on the horizon, as they prepare to extend their ride an additional 1.7 miles to the Ashokan Reservoir at Basin Road. The ambitious plan, set to materialize in 2024, is made possible through funding the expansion and securing a long-term lease with a local landowner for a future terminal at Basin Road.

Advertisment

Clearing the Path: A New Beginning

The year 2023 marked a significant turning point for the Catskill Mountain Railroad (CMRR). The organization began by clearing brush at the future terminal site at Basin Road, a location they lease from a local landowner. This crucial step set the stage for the upcoming extension, which is eagerly anticipated by both locals and tourists alike.

Ridership on the Rise: A Testament to the Railroad's Popularity

Advertisment

As the CMRR forges ahead with its expansion plans, it can take pride in the growing number of passengers it has served in 2023. The ridership statistics for the year demonstrate the railroad's increasing popularity, as more and more people are discovering the charm of this unique mode of transportation.

Positive Media Coverage: Spreading the Word

The Catskill Mountain Railroad has also enjoyed favorable media coverage in local news outlets, which has helped to raise awareness of the organization and its mission. This positive exposure has played a vital role in attracting new riders and generating support for the railroad's expansion plans.

As the Catskill Mountain Railroad moves towards its goal of reaching Basin Road by 2024, it stands as a testament to the power of community support and the enduring allure of historic railways. The extension to the Ashokan Reservoir promises not only a picturesque journey but also a deeper connection to the region's rich history and natural beauty.

In conclusion, with the successful clearing of the future terminal site at Basin Road, the increasing ridership, and the positive media coverage, the Catskill Mountain Railroad is well on its way to extending its ride to the Ashokan Reservoir by 2024. This expansion will undoubtedly provide a unique experience for passengers, as they traverse the beautiful landscapes of the Catskill Mountains and enjoy the rich history that comes with it.