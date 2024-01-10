en English
Transportation

Carlsbad City Unveils Plan to Install Traffic Circles in Downtown Barrio

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Carlsbad City Unveils Plan to Install Traffic Circles in Downtown Barrio

In a bid to enhance traffic safety and walkability, Carlsbad city officials have unveiled plans to install traffic circles at five intersections in the downtown Barrio neighborhood, with work set to commence early next year. This initiative is part of the City Council-approved Village and Barrio master plan of 2018, which originally recommended traffic circles for eight intersections.

Technical Studies and Community Input

Upon conducting comprehensive technical studies and seeking community input, three intersections were ultimately deemed unsuitable for the implementation of traffic circles. This decision was primarily influenced by space constraints and concerns about bus queuing and parent pick-up. Instead of traffic circles at these locations, alternative pedestrian safety measures were chosen, which included enhanced visibility crosswalks and curb extensions, without the need for removing parking facilities.

These curb extensions, a design feature that extends sidewalks into the street, work by shortening the distance pedestrians need to cross. They also encourage slower driving speeds. While raised medians were also considered for these intersections, they were subsequently rejected due to the requirement of reducing street parking.

Unanimous Support and Funding

During the City Council meeting, the curb extensions garnered unanimous support from community members who expressed an urgent need to manage speeding in the area. Various traffic calming options were explored, including lowering speed limits and installing speed humps, but these measures were not selected due to concerns about their effectiveness and opposition. The traffic circle project, which began in 2019, had been delayed due to a transportation emergency declared in August 2022 that prioritized other safety measures. However, federal funding amounting to $5 million has been allocated for the Barrio projects, necessitating additional studies and environmental clearances.

Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

