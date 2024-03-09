Cargo Theft Skyrockets 57% in 2023, Hitting $130M: Uber Freight CEO Highlights Surge

Cargo theft incidents soared more than 57% in 2023 compared to the previous year, marking an alarming rise in the frequency and sophistication of thefts across the United States. Nearly $130 million worth of goods was stolen, with experts suggesting the actual figure might be higher due to underreporting. Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron and other industry leaders are calling for enhanced preventative measures and the adoption of new technologies to combat this escalating threat.

Data from CargoNet, a Verisk company, indicates a distressing uptick in cargo theft, with incidents climbing over 57% year-over-year. The fourth quarter of 2023 alone witnessed a 68% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This surge is attributed to criminals shifting from traditional crimes to cargo theft, drawn by the low risk and high reward. California, Texas, and Florida have been identified as hot spots, but inland logistics hubs like Louisville, Kentucky are increasingly targeted.

Technological Advances in Theft Prevention

In response to the rising threat, companies are investing in new technologies to safeguard their shipments. Uber Freight's development of product-level tracking aims to enhance visibility across the transportation journey. Overhaul's introduction of a smart door seal represents a significant leap forward.

This Bluetooth-enabled device communicates with hidden tracking units within the cargo, offering real-time alerts if tampered with. Such innovations are crucial in deterring theft and ensuring the security of goods in transit.