CapMetro bus operators face payroll issues due to system change

In a significant administrative lapse, over 350 bus operators from the Austin-based transport agency, Capital Metro (CapMetro), did not receive their complete pay for January. This issue emerged due to a transition in the payroll system following the appointment of a new contractor for bus operations. The new contractor, French company Keolis, was assigned by the CapMetro board, replacing the earlier contractor, MV Transportation.

Keolis' Contract and Implications

The contract with Keolis is a hefty one, valued at approximately $737.7 million, encompassing both maintenance and operations. The payment discrepancy was identified following notifications issued to employees on January 12 and January 26 about the impending system change, leading to incomplete payments.

Swift Action Promised

Keolis has accepted responsibility and committed to resolving the payroll discrepancies by the next payroll cycle, scheduled for February 9. The company is issuing checks to the affected employees. CapMetro officials have publicly stated that Keolis is taking swift action to address the issue and is implementing corrective measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Union Response and Concerns

Brent Payne, the President of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1091, is currently awaiting more details about the payroll problems and has a meeting lined up with the agency. This follows the union's prior expression of concerns about Keolis' track record with labor relations and unfair labor practice charges. The union had previously urged the board to reject Keolis' bid, citing these issues.