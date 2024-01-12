en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Departures Amid Forecasted Storm

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Departures Amid Forecasted Storm

In a bid to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry has preemptively canceled two of its scheduled departures. The proactive measure comes as a storm is forecasted to sweep across the area tonight, potentially endangering maritime travel.

A Weather-Driven Decision

The two affected departures are the 6 p.m. from Cape May and the 7:45 p.m. from Lewes. This decision to cancel was made with the safety of everyone on board in mind, anticipating the adverse weather conditions that the storm could bring.

Keeping Passengers Informed

Ferry officials are urging those with reservations to stay vigilant by checking their emails for any updates regarding the situation. As the storm approaches, updates and potential changes to the sailing schedule will be promptly communicated to passengers. This is part of a broader effort by the ferry’s staff to keep passengers informed about potential disruptions to their travel plans due to the worsening weather situation.

Monitoring the Situation

The ferry’s team is closely watching the weather forecasts and will ensure any changes to the sailing schedule are promptly posted on the ferry’s official website and social media channels. This vigilant monitoring of the situation is part of the ferry’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort amidst these potentially hazardous conditions.

0
Safety Transportation Weather
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
4 mins ago
Connecticut on High Alert: Third Rainstorm of the Week Sparks Flooding Fears
Connecticut, a state known for its picturesque landscapes and quintessential New England charm, is bracing for its third rainstorm this week. The recurrent downpour has set the stage for potential flooding, inciting a flurry of preparations across towns and cities. Hardware Stores Become Lifelines In West Hartford, Larsen Ace Hardware is witnessing a surge in
Connecticut on High Alert: Third Rainstorm of the Week Sparks Flooding Fears
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions
48 mins ago
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions
Solar Storms: A Silent Threat to Our Technological Existence
50 mins ago
Solar Storms: A Silent Threat to Our Technological Existence
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
18 mins ago
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
29 mins ago
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
Drone Tech Assists in Wellington Fire Prevention Strategy Amidst Windy Forecast
38 mins ago
Drone Tech Assists in Wellington Fire Prevention Strategy Amidst Windy Forecast
Latest Headlines
World News
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
40 seconds
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
52 seconds
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
1 min
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
1 min
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
2 mins
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
2 mins
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
2 mins
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
2 mins
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
2 mins
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app