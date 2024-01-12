Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Departures Amid Forecasted Storm

In a bid to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry has preemptively canceled two of its scheduled departures. The proactive measure comes as a storm is forecasted to sweep across the area tonight, potentially endangering maritime travel.

A Weather-Driven Decision

The two affected departures are the 6 p.m. from Cape May and the 7:45 p.m. from Lewes. This decision to cancel was made with the safety of everyone on board in mind, anticipating the adverse weather conditions that the storm could bring.

Keeping Passengers Informed

Ferry officials are urging those with reservations to stay vigilant by checking their emails for any updates regarding the situation. As the storm approaches, updates and potential changes to the sailing schedule will be promptly communicated to passengers. This is part of a broader effort by the ferry’s staff to keep passengers informed about potential disruptions to their travel plans due to the worsening weather situation.

Monitoring the Situation

The ferry’s team is closely watching the weather forecasts and will ensure any changes to the sailing schedule are promptly posted on the ferry’s official website and social media channels. This vigilant monitoring of the situation is part of the ferry’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort amidst these potentially hazardous conditions.