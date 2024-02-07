Calgary Sees Improvement in Public Safety on Transit, Surveys Indicate

The bustling city of Calgary has seen a rise in public safety on its transit systems, as per several city-conducted surveys. According to the recent safety survey conducted between November 13 and 23, 2023, an impressive 72% of respondents reported feeling safer while riding the CTrain, marking a notable increase from the 67% reported in May 2023.

Improved Safety Perception on Calgary's Transit Systems

In addition to the increased safety on the CTrain, there has been a surge in the sense of security experienced by passengers waiting at train platforms. However, the surveys also reveal a lingering concern as nearly half of the surveyed individuals still refrain from using buses or CTrains due to safety apprehensions. Interestingly, when it comes to choosing between buses and trains, 75% of respondents expressed feeling safer on buses.

Investment in Safety Initiatives

The heightened sense of safety can be attributed to the city's substantial investment of $15 million annually in various safety initiatives. These initiatives have not only bolstered security but have also helped reduced incidents caused by social disorder on the transit system. The city's administration, including Mayor Jyoti Gondek, community safety lead Kay Choi, and chief administrative officer David Duckworth, expressed optimism about the progress made and reiterated their commitment to further enhancing the safety of Calgary's transit system.

Calgary: A Safe City

Beyond the transit system, the survey results mirrored a broader sentiment of safety within the city. As many as 71% of respondents affirmed their belief that Calgary is a safe city. High percentages of respondents reported feeling safe walking alone during both day and night in their communities. The survey, named Perspectives on Calgary, has been conducted three times in the past two years, with the most recent one involving a sample of 500 randomly selected Calgarians and a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.