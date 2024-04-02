Bus fare reduced by Tk0.03 per km, criticised as 'joke' by Jatri Kalyan Samiti

Following a modest decrease in fuel prices, the Bangladesh government announced a reduction of bus fares by Tk0.03 per kilometer for both long-distance and city services, effective immediately. This decision, according to the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti, mocks passengers by not proportionately adjusting fares in line with the fuel price drop, sparking widespread criticism. Despite the fare cut, implementation awaits the creation of new fare charts, leaving current rates unchanged until further notice.

Immediate Criticism from Passenger Rights Group

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti has vocally criticized the government's decision, labeling it a superficial gesture that fails to offer real relief to passengers. The organization highlighted the pattern of inadequate fare adjustments in response to fuel price reductions, pointing out the disparity between the benefits enjoyed by transport owners versus those accorded to the general public. They demand a more significant reduction in fuel prices and a thorough adjustment of bus fares to ensure affordability for passengers.

Government and Transport Owners' Stance

In reaction to falling diesel and kerosene prices, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) recommended the fare reduction, with bus owners reluctantly agreeing to the change. However, the actual impact of this reduction on passengers' expenses is predicted to be minimal. Additionally, bus and truck owners have expressed concerns about implementing the new fares during the Eid rush, suggesting a postponement until after the holiday period. This has led to a delay in applying the new rates, as the creation of updated fare charts is pending.

Long-Term Implications and Launch Fares

While bus fares are subject to change following the official fare chart updates, launch (ferry) fares are unlikely to decrease, with owners arguing they already charge below government-mandated rates. This scenario underscores the complex dynamics between fuel price fluctuations, transportation costs, and the resulting impact on end consumers. The government's balancing act between adjusting transport fares and managing operational costs reveals the challenges in ensuring fair pricing in the public transport sector.

This recent fare adjustment, although minor, has ignited a broader discussion on the adequacy of such measures in reflecting changes in operational costs and their impact on passengers. As the debate unfolds, the effectiveness of the government's intervention in the transport sector remains under scrutiny, with calls for more significant reforms to ensure equitable fare adjustments that genuinely benefit the public.