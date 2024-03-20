Brunei to Introduce Automatic Transmission Driving License, Boosts Public Transport

In a significant move to modernize its road traffic regulations, Brunei is set to introduce a new driving license category exclusively for automatic transmission vehicles. This development was announced by the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, during the 20th session of the Legislative Council meeting. Highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing road safety and driving ethics, this initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the nation's transport infrastructure and services.

Modernizing Driving Licenses

With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Road Traffic Order Schedule will be amended to introduce the 3A vehicle driving license category. This move is aimed at providing the public with the option to drive vehicles equipped with automatic transmission, aligning with global automotive trends and enhancing driving safety. Individuals opting for the 3A license will be restricted from driving manual transmission vehicles, a measure intended to focus drivers' attention on safe driving practices and training.

Enhancing Public Transport Services

Alongside the introduction of the new driving license category, the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) and the Land Transport Department (JPD) are making strides in improving public transportation. A strategic plan is in discussion, focusing on the connectivity and reliability of bus services on core network routes. This includes the launch of a Smart Transport System Project, estimated at BND7 million, aimed at creating a technology-based transport network management and operation system. With features like real-time information, cashless payment options, and on-demand transport services, the project seeks to increase the reliability and efficiency of public transport.

Investing in Infrastructure and Technology

An initial allocation of BND11.7 million under the 12th National Development Plan has been earmarked to support these transport initiatives. This funding will be used to upgrade public transport infrastructure, including the repair of bus stop facilities to meet new design standards. The Smart Transport System Project, in particular, is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of commercial vehicle enforcement, improve traffic safety, and provide a more comfortable and convenient travel experience for passengers.

As Brunei embarks on these transformative measures in its transport sector, the introduction of the 3A driving license category and the emphasis on improving public transport services reflect the nation's commitment to adopting modern, sustainable, and user-friendly transport solutions. These initiatives not only aim to enhance road safety and driving standards but also seek to make public transport a more attractive option for the country's residents, contributing to a greener and more efficient transport system in the long term.