Brunei in 2024: Citizens’ Aspirations for a Greener, Economically Robust Nation

As the world ushers in 2024, the citizens of Brunei are looking toward their nation’s future with hope and resolution. A collective vision for a greener and economically thriving country is beginning to take shape, centered around environmental sustainability, transportation advancement, and economic growth through tourism and shopping.

A Greener Brunei: The Rise of Electric Vehicles

The transition from fuel-powered to electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant part of the envisioned sustainable future. The local populace is advocating for a broader EV presence, recognizing the potential environmental benefits, such as the reduction in carbon emissions. However, concerns regarding the affordability of EV maintenance relative to the average income persist. Thus, there is a call for government initiatives to support EV adoption. These initiatives could range from public education on the benefits and practicalities of EV use, to incentives for dealers, and infrastructure development to accommodate the unique needs of EVs. The cheaper cost of electricity compared to petrol further strengthens the case for promoting EVs.

Boosting Recycling and Waste Management

In addition to the shift towards EVs, there is a growing recognition of the need for improved recycling industries. The focus is on developing efficient ways to handle rubber and plastic waste. By doing so, Brunei could not only protect its environment but also potentially create new industries and jobs.

Revamping Transportation and Tourism

Transportation accessibility is another issue at the forefront of public discourse. Residents have suggested learning from other countries and adapting to peak transport demand times to enhance the travel experience. The goal is to create a robust public transportation system that is reliable, efficient, and comfortable for all users.

The citizens are also pushing for the enhancement of local tourism. There is a call for creating leisure spaces such as theme parks and shopping malls featuring popular international brands. These establishments are expected to attract tourists while providing economic benefits for low-income families. The requirement for more seafood establishments, adherence to food safety regulations, and improvements in the cleanliness of public restrooms have also been voiced.

A Better Lifestyle: 24-Hour Convenience Stores and More

Lastly, the local population wishes to see an increase in 24-hour convenience stores, inspired by those in other countries. Such establishments are seen as a way to improve the local lifestyle, offering comfort and convenience at any hour. This desire, along with the others, paints a clear picture of Brunei’s collective aspirations for a prosperous, sustainable, and vibrant future.