en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Brunei in 2024: Citizens’ Aspirations for a Greener, Economically Robust Nation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Brunei in 2024: Citizens’ Aspirations for a Greener, Economically Robust Nation

As the world ushers in 2024, the citizens of Brunei are looking toward their nation’s future with hope and resolution. A collective vision for a greener and economically thriving country is beginning to take shape, centered around environmental sustainability, transportation advancement, and economic growth through tourism and shopping.

A Greener Brunei: The Rise of Electric Vehicles

The transition from fuel-powered to electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant part of the envisioned sustainable future. The local populace is advocating for a broader EV presence, recognizing the potential environmental benefits, such as the reduction in carbon emissions. However, concerns regarding the affordability of EV maintenance relative to the average income persist. Thus, there is a call for government initiatives to support EV adoption. These initiatives could range from public education on the benefits and practicalities of EV use, to incentives for dealers, and infrastructure development to accommodate the unique needs of EVs. The cheaper cost of electricity compared to petrol further strengthens the case for promoting EVs.

Boosting Recycling and Waste Management

In addition to the shift towards EVs, there is a growing recognition of the need for improved recycling industries. The focus is on developing efficient ways to handle rubber and plastic waste. By doing so, Brunei could not only protect its environment but also potentially create new industries and jobs.

Revamping Transportation and Tourism

Transportation accessibility is another issue at the forefront of public discourse. Residents have suggested learning from other countries and adapting to peak transport demand times to enhance the travel experience. The goal is to create a robust public transportation system that is reliable, efficient, and comfortable for all users.

The citizens are also pushing for the enhancement of local tourism. There is a call for creating leisure spaces such as theme parks and shopping malls featuring popular international brands. These establishments are expected to attract tourists while providing economic benefits for low-income families. The requirement for more seafood establishments, adherence to food safety regulations, and improvements in the cleanliness of public restrooms have also been voiced.

A Better Lifestyle: 24-Hour Convenience Stores and More

Lastly, the local population wishes to see an increase in 24-hour convenience stores, inspired by those in other countries. Such establishments are seen as a way to improve the local lifestyle, offering comfort and convenience at any hour. This desire, along with the others, paints a clear picture of Brunei’s collective aspirations for a prosperous, sustainable, and vibrant future.

0
Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch

By Salman Khan

Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Stranding Thousands

By Shivani Chauhan

Air India Welcomes First Airbus A350-900, Bolsters Fleet Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Edmonton Woman Dies in Bus Incident, Sparks Safety Concerns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

MetOGibraltar’s Weather Forecast: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Pre ...
@Agriculture · 47 mins
MetOGibraltar’s Weather Forecast: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Pre ...
heart comment 0
Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka’s Pothole Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka's Pothole Crisis
Uber’s CheckEnv Streamlines Microservices with Graph-Based Approach

By BNN Correspondents

Uber's CheckEnv Streamlines Microservices with Graph-Based Approach
Nigerian Railway Corporation to Boost Daily Train Trips and Reintroduce Key Services by 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Railway Corporation to Boost Daily Train Trips and Reintroduce Key Services by 2024
Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
18 seconds
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
1 min
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
6 mins
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
8 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
11 mins
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
15 mins
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
15 mins
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
16 mins
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
16 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app