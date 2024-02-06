British Columbia Trucking Company Fined after Striking Tunnel Roof

In a recent turn of events, a British Columbia-based trucking company, T S D Holdings, found itself facing a hefty fine of $2,371. This fine was the result of a tractor-trailer under the company's name striking the roof of the Massey Tunnel in the Greater Vancouver Area on January 10.

Incident Details and Immediate Aftermath

Upon receiving reports of the collision, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) promptly responded to the incident. The collision had left visible signs of damage to the tunnel, making an immediate structural assessment by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure indispensable. This led to the temporary closure of the Massey Tunnel, causing significant traffic disruptions in the area.

The driver involved in the incident, a 30-year-old man from Surrey, failed to remain at the scene post-collision. He was later tracked down and issued a violation ticket under Section 68(1) of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

Suspension and Repercussions for T S D Holdings

In the wake of the incident, T S D Holdings was dealt a swift blow by the B.C. Ministry. The Ministry suspended the trucking company, effectively grounding its entire fleet of 20 vehicles. The Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement (CVSE) agency then took over the investigation.

Upon the conclusion of their investigation, the CVSE issued additional violation tickets to the carrier. They demanded an immediate action plan from T S D Holdings to ensure the safe transport of oversized loads in the future. This move was aimed at preventing a recurrence of such incidents.

Lifting of Suspension and Ongoing Oversight

The suspension of T S D Holdings was lifted on January 19. This decision was made after the company's action plan was thoroughly reviewed and deemed satisfactory. However, the CVSE is maintaining ongoing oversight of the trucking company to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

A dashcam-equipped driver played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement with the investigation. His footage was instrumental in piecing together the events leading up to the collision and held the key to determining the responsible parties.