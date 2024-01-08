en English
Europe

Bristol’s B4048 Partial Closure: Anticipated Traffic Disruption and Refurbishment Plans

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Residents and commuters in Bristol brace for a significant disruption in their daily commute as the B4048 at Hillfields undergoes a partial closure for an extensive carriageway refurbishment. The closure, which starts today, January 8, will affect a 52-metre stretch of Lodge Hill past the Charlton Road junction and is expected to last up to three weeks.

Impact on Traffic Flow

During the duration of the works, three-way traffic lights will be installed at the affected junctions of Lodge Causeway, Charlton Road, and Thicket Avenue. This move by the authorities is aimed at mitigating possible traffic chaos, but experts predict that this major arterial route’s temporary closure may still result in significant traffic disruption.

Details of the Refurbishment Project

The B4048 refurbishment project, led by Bristol City Council, is a comprehensive overhaul of the existing infrastructure. It includes the replacement of tactile pavement blocks, the resurfacing of the road, the installation of new traffic signals, and the addition of new road markings. The council estimates that the project will extend until January 28.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

To accommodate the closure, two diversion routes have been established. Motor vehicles are being redirected via Charlton Road, Ingleside Road, and Lodge Road, while pedestrians and cyclists can opt for a shorter route along Charlton Road and Cottrell Avenue. The council has reassured the public that the works will be completed by 5pm on the end date, hoping to minimize disturbance to the local community.

In conclusion, while the refurbishment of the B4048 is expected to cause short-term inconvenience, it is a necessary step to ensure the long-term efficacy of Bristol’s transport infrastructure. Commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance and be prepared for potential delays during the refurbishment period.

Europe Transportation
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

