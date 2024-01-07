en English
Local News

Blackburn with Darwen Council Announces Roadworks Plan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Blackburn with Darwen Council Announces Roadworks Plan

In a recent public announcement, Blackburn with Darwen Council has divulged its scheduled roadworks plan, set to commence during the week of January 8. The blueprint involves a range of traffic management strategies, including the closure of roads and the establishment of two-way or multi-way signals at various strategic locations throughout Blackburn and Darwen.

Unveiling the Roadworks Plan

A spokesperson from the council’s roads department has made clear that the announced works are pre-planned and do not cover any urgent or emergency procedures that may arise unexpectedly. The spokesperson also hinted at the potential for additional minor works that might not have been included in the official list, given that the lead-in period for such works is a mere three working days.

Affected Locations

The areas marked for these roadworks include Eleanor Street, Higher Audley Street, Morecambe Road, Sett End Road North, Whalley New Road, Green Lane, Whalley Range, Redlam, Chapeltown Road, and Crowthorn Road. These locations have been chosen for the planned works due to their strategic importance in maintaining and improving the existing road infrastructure.

Request for Patience and Understanding

The council is fully aware that these roadworks may cause some disruptions and inconveniences for the local residents and commuters. Therefore, it is requesting the public’s patience and understanding during this period. The council reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users, and the planned roadworks are part of the council’s wider initiative to maintain and enhance the overall road infrastructure in Blackburn with Darwen.

Local News Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

