en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Bishopstoke Road Bus Improvement Scheme Revamped: New Proposal Awaiting Approval

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Bishopstoke Road Bus Improvement Scheme Revamped: New Proposal Awaiting Approval

Plans for the Bishopstoke road bus improvement scheme, part of the Southampton City Region’s strategy to enhance public transport, have been modified due to deliverability issues. The project, originally funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Transforming Cities Fund, will no longer proceed as initially planned. Instead, a new proposal has been brought forth by Hampshire County Council.

New Scheme on the Table

The alternative scheme, valued at £530,000, involves significant improvements to the Blue Star 2 bus route running between Southampton and Fair Oak. This approach aims to provide better value for money and includes the implementation of technology to prioritize buses at signal junctions. A total of 14 junctions are expected to undergo modifications, and several signalized crossings are on the blueprint.

Promise of More Efficient Journeys

The newly proposed plan promises to reduce journey times by up to seven minutes in both directions. While the original Bishopstoke Road bus priority scheme will be refinanced and rescheduled, the Department for Transport still needs to approve the revised proposal.

Updates on the A27 Providence Hill, Bursledon Cycle Route

Further, updates were provided on the A27 Providence Hill, Bursledon cycle route, now forecasted to cost £4.024m after undergoing a descoping exercise. This measure was taken to ensure high quality in response to feedback from Active Travel England. Decisions regarding procurement and contractual arrangements for both the bus route and cycle route projects are scheduled to be made by Cllr Nick Adams-King on January 15.

The Southampton City Region’s transport plans have pivoted, but the goal remains the same: to enhance public transport and provide efficient and cost-effective services for its residents.

0
Transportation
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
19 mins ago
CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Transportation
The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has emerged as a stage for the futuristic vision of mobility, with a rich display of groundbreaking transportation technologies. The event, far from being limited to the sweep of electric cars, demonstrated advances in automated driving, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) software, sensor technology, aviation, maritime
CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Transportation
Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of 'Pran Prathishta' Ceremony
2 hours ago
Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of 'Pran Prathishta' Ceremony
I-80 Drivers Navigate Through Snow, Rain, and Gusty Winds
2 hours ago
I-80 Drivers Navigate Through Snow, Rain, and Gusty Winds
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
2 hours ago
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
2 hours ago
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
Delhi to Witness Major Road Repair and Resurfacing: A Boost for City's Infrastructure
2 hours ago
Delhi to Witness Major Road Repair and Resurfacing: A Boost for City's Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
5 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
24 seconds
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
30 seconds
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
35 seconds
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
39 seconds
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
40 seconds
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
46 seconds
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
50 seconds
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
55 seconds
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
14 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
27 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
31 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
36 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app