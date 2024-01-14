Bishopstoke Road Bus Improvement Scheme Revamped: New Proposal Awaiting Approval

Plans for the Bishopstoke road bus improvement scheme, part of the Southampton City Region’s strategy to enhance public transport, have been modified due to deliverability issues. The project, originally funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Transforming Cities Fund, will no longer proceed as initially planned. Instead, a new proposal has been brought forth by Hampshire County Council.

New Scheme on the Table

The alternative scheme, valued at £530,000, involves significant improvements to the Blue Star 2 bus route running between Southampton and Fair Oak. This approach aims to provide better value for money and includes the implementation of technology to prioritize buses at signal junctions. A total of 14 junctions are expected to undergo modifications, and several signalized crossings are on the blueprint.

Promise of More Efficient Journeys

The newly proposed plan promises to reduce journey times by up to seven minutes in both directions. While the original Bishopstoke Road bus priority scheme will be refinanced and rescheduled, the Department for Transport still needs to approve the revised proposal.

Updates on the A27 Providence Hill, Bursledon Cycle Route

Further, updates were provided on the A27 Providence Hill, Bursledon cycle route, now forecasted to cost £4.024m after undergoing a descoping exercise. This measure was taken to ensure high quality in response to feedback from Active Travel England. Decisions regarding procurement and contractual arrangements for both the bus route and cycle route projects are scheduled to be made by Cllr Nick Adams-King on January 15.

The Southampton City Region’s transport plans have pivoted, but the goal remains the same: to enhance public transport and provide efficient and cost-effective services for its residents.