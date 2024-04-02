Avoid motorcycles for inter-district journeys during Eid holidays: DMP Commissioner

With Eid-ul-Fitr around the corner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has issued a plea to the public, urging them to avoid motorcycle travel for inter-district journeys. Citing a high incidence of road accidents involving motorcycles, Rahman's advice comes as a preventive measure to ensure public safety during one of the busiest travel seasons in Bangladesh. This directive is part of a broader initiative by the DMP to enhance road safety and security during the Eid holidays, as the nation prepares for the festive rush.

Road Safety Measures and Traffic Management

In anticipation of Eid-ul-Fitr, the DMP has implemented several strategies aimed at reducing traffic congestion and preventing accidents. Notably, local buses within Dhaka have been restricted from operating outside the city limits to manage vehicle pressure on major roads. Additionally, efforts are underway to combat mugging and theft in deserted areas of Dhaka, with the police on high alert to protect residents and their properties during the holiday exodus. The DMP's crackdown on unfit vehicles and those violating traffic laws is a testament to their commitment to ensuring a safe and orderly travel environment for all.

Challenges and Precautions

The DMP Commissioner highlighted specific challenges faced by the city during Ramadan and the upcoming Eid festivities, including the inadequate parking facilities provided by shopping malls. Despite these challenges, market authorities have been instructed to secure sufficient parking to avoid haphazard vehicle parking, which exacerbates traffic congestion. The police's proactive measures reflect a comprehensive approach to traffic management, prioritizing the safety and convenience of the public during this critical period.

Ensuring a Safe Eid Journey

Rahman's advisory against motorcycle travel is not merely a precautionary measure but a critical safety directive aimed at minimizing road accidents, which tend to spike during the Eid travel rush. By fostering awareness and encouraging alternative travel arrangements, the DMP hopes to safeguard the lives of countless citizens as they journey home to celebrate with loved ones. The collective efforts of the DMP, alongside cooperation from the public, promise a safer and more secure Eid holiday for all.

As the nation gears up for Eid-ul-Fitr, the DMP's initiatives serve as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the collective responsibility of both authorities and citizens in ensuring a peaceful and accident-free holiday season. The call to avoid motorcycle travel is but one aspect of a larger safety campaign, underscoring the DMP's dedication to the well-being of the community it serves. As we move closer to the holidays, the hope is that these measures will contribute to a joyous and safe Eid celebration for everyone.