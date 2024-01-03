Austin City Council Advances Chosen Road Design Amid Public Preference Discrepancies

In a pivotal move, the Austin City Council has voted 5-2 in favor of advancing a chosen road design for the Oakland Avenue and First Avenue SW construction project. The decision came after an intensive council work session, where three potential plans for the one-ways were thoroughly discussed. The selected design, which aims to narrow the roads by three feet to make room for cyclists and curtail vehicle speeds, prevailed despite concerns raised by some council members and a discrepancy with public survey preferences.

A Balancing Act: Transportation Needs and Public Preferences

Council members Jason Baskin, Laura Helle, Joyce Poshusta, and Jeff Austin threw their weight behind the chosen design, while their counterparts Geoff Baker and Paul Fischer voiced opposition. The concerns centered on the reduction in boulevard space and the design’s divergence from public survey preferences. The newly approved design maintains the current road attributes but trims the width from 44 to 41 feet. It also tweaks driving lanes to 11 feet each and shortens parking space width to nine and a half feet.

Interestingly, a recent city engineer-led survey found this particular design less popular than an option that would maintain current road specifications. However, the council’s selection reflects a calculated attempt to strike a balance between diverse transportation needs.

Construction Timeline and Other Developments

Construction is slated to kick off in spring 2025 and proceed in stages until 2027. The timeline aligns with the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement project on Interstate 90.

In tandem with the road project, the council is also mulling over a 7% hike in assessment rates for 2024. This matter will be up for decision at the forthcoming city council meeting. The year 2024 is shaping up as a significant one for the Austin City Council. It’s not just about road design; the council is also making strides in other major project developments such as the I-35 Capital Express Central project and the Austin Transit Partnership’s work on Phase 1 of the light rail in Austin.