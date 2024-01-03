en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Austin City Council Advances Chosen Road Design Amid Public Preference Discrepancies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Austin City Council Advances Chosen Road Design Amid Public Preference Discrepancies

In a pivotal move, the Austin City Council has voted 5-2 in favor of advancing a chosen road design for the Oakland Avenue and First Avenue SW construction project. The decision came after an intensive council work session, where three potential plans for the one-ways were thoroughly discussed. The selected design, which aims to narrow the roads by three feet to make room for cyclists and curtail vehicle speeds, prevailed despite concerns raised by some council members and a discrepancy with public survey preferences.

A Balancing Act: Transportation Needs and Public Preferences

Council members Jason Baskin, Laura Helle, Joyce Poshusta, and Jeff Austin threw their weight behind the chosen design, while their counterparts Geoff Baker and Paul Fischer voiced opposition. The concerns centered on the reduction in boulevard space and the design’s divergence from public survey preferences. The newly approved design maintains the current road attributes but trims the width from 44 to 41 feet. It also tweaks driving lanes to 11 feet each and shortens parking space width to nine and a half feet.

Interestingly, a recent city engineer-led survey found this particular design less popular than an option that would maintain current road specifications. However, the council’s selection reflects a calculated attempt to strike a balance between diverse transportation needs.

Construction Timeline and Other Developments

Construction is slated to kick off in spring 2025 and proceed in stages until 2027. The timeline aligns with the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement project on Interstate 90.

In tandem with the road project, the council is also mulling over a 7% hike in assessment rates for 2024. This matter will be up for decision at the forthcoming city council meeting. The year 2024 is shaping up as a significant one for the Austin City Council. It’s not just about road design; the council is also making strides in other major project developments such as the I-35 Capital Express Central project and the Austin Transit Partnership’s work on Phase 1 of the light rail in Austin.

0
Local News Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Austin's City Clerk Ann Kasel Steps Down, Embarks on New Journey in Rochester

By BNN Correspondents

TGnews Excellence Awards 2024: Honoring Leadership, Merit and Unsung Heroes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wisconsin Triumphs Over Iowa in Competitive Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Juandiego Wade: Unanimously Elected as Charlottesville's New Mayor ...
@Local News · 45 mins
Juandiego Wade: Unanimously Elected as Charlottesville's New Mayor ...
heart comment 0
Columbiana’s First Council Meeting of 2024: New Faces and New Developments

By Shivani Chauhan

Columbiana's First Council Meeting of 2024: New Faces and New Developments
Oklahoma County Narrows Down Potential Jail Locations: Community Waits in Anticipation

By Saboor Bayat

Oklahoma County Narrows Down Potential Jail Locations: Community Waits in Anticipation
Township of Brock: Embracing Change and Advancement in 2024

By Nitish Verma

Township of Brock: Embracing Change and Advancement in 2024
Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter

By Salman Khan

Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
3 mins
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
3 mins
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
3 mins
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
3 mins
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
3 mins
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
4 mins
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
4 mins
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
44 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app