Arkansas Braces for Severe Winter Weather: Safety Measures for Drivers

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Arkansas is currently under a severe winter weather advisory, with plummeting temperatures, imminent snow showers, biting wind chills, and the potential for freezing rain. The state’s law enforcement and weather departments have issued a stern warning to its residents – stay off the roads if possible.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning has been declared for parts of far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, effective from noon today until noon Monday. The region is expected to receive between 1 to 4 inches of snow. Residents living in the shaded region across far eastern Oklahoma and extreme northwest Arkansas, furthermore, are required to observe a Winter Weather Advisory during the same period. These advisories are not mere suggestions, but serve as cautionary measures to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all.

Emphasis on Safety

For those who must travel, the Arkansas State Police advise reducing speed, increasing the distance between vehicles, and braking earlier than usual. Kimma Harper, the president of the Driving Academy of Northwest Arkansas, further elaborates on safety measures when driving in icy conditions. She emphasized driving slowly, a practice she says is never ‘too slow’ on ice. She also advised avoiding acceleration or braking on icy patches and coasting over bridges and areas likely to have ice.

Preparedness is Key

Ms. Harper also recommends increasing the following distance to three times the standard two seconds in icy or snowy conditions. She suggests a departure from traditional advice, urging drivers not to steer into a skid, but rather to ease off the pedals and gently steer in the intended travel direction. Utilizing lower gears to maintain control is also recommended, as is shifting into neutral when stopping to disengage the engine. Regularly checking tire pressure is crucial, given that tires lose one pound per square inch for every 10-degree drop in temperature, thus reducing their grip.

Lastly, Harper advises drivers to be prepared by keeping their vehicles stocked with emergency supplies, such as blankets and ice scrapers, and maintaining at least a half tank of gas to account for longer travel times during adverse weather conditions. The National Guard has been deployed to assist with the situation, underlining the seriousness of the weather conditions and the effort to keep Arkansas’s residents safe.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

