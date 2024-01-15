Arctic Front Sends Chill Through Central Texas: Residents Prepare for Power Outages

In the heart of Central Texas, an impending arctic front has sent a ripple of concern among the populace. The fear of potential power outages has led residents to prepare for the worst. Ray Mitchell, a local resident, is among those taking proactive measures. His memories of the previous year's power loss during an ice storm spurred him to ensure a reliable source of heat this time. His choice of warmth is the humble firewood, sourced from Harley's Firewood in northwest Austin.

Advertisment

Firewood Sales Surge Amid Freezing Forecast

Harley Goerlitz, the owner of Harley's Firewood, has seen an unprecedented surge in customers. Over a hundred individuals have lined up to purchase firewood in anticipation of the bitter cold. The icy conditions have not only increased firewood sales but have also led to numerous car crashes. Goerlitz himself witnessed several crashes, including a vehicle that flipped over.

Emergency Services Respond to Icy Conditions

Advertisment

The Austin Police Department has been stretched thin, responding to 35 collisions since the onset of ice accumulation. The Austin-Travis County EMS has also been put to the test, attending to multiple rollover crashes in quick succession. The dire situation on the roads has been met with concerted efforts from the City of Austin's Transportation and Public Works Department. They have applied over 500 gallons of brine and are tirelessly working in shifts to treat major bridges and overpasses with an anti-icing agent.

Austin Airport and Residents Brace for Arctic Conditions

The arctic front's icy grip has extended to the Austin airport, causing the cancellation of nearly 100 flights. Local officials have strongly advised residents to remain indoors if possible. Should they need to venture out, they must exercise the utmost caution when navigating the hazardous roads. Preparations and precautions have become the order of the day, as Central Texans brace themselves for the chilling embrace of the arctic front.