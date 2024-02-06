Amwins Underwriting Teams Up with Lancer Insurance to Strengthen Trucking Programs

In a significant development, Amwins Underwriting has entered into a strategic partnership with Lancer Insurance Company, a commercial auto division of Core Specialty, to strengthen two of its key trucking programs offered by Amwins Transportation Underwriters (ATU). This move is expected to support the firm's current operations, stimulate growth, and pave the way for new business opportunities.

Partnership Aims to Enhance Trucking Programs

The first program under the spotlight is the ATU's Advantage program—an exclusive offering that is available through a select group of retail brokers. This program is designed to provide coverage for motor carriers with up to 25 units, offering forms and coverages tailored specifically for the trucking industry.

The second program is the ATU's exclusive Environmental Transportation program. This is a specialized offering designed to cater to transportation clients who handle hazardous materials and bulk environmental commodities. This program aims to provide comprehensive coverage for potential risks associated with the transportation of such substances.

Insurance Coverage and Claims Handling

The insurance coverage for these programs will be provided on StarStone National Insurance Company paper. A noteworthy feature of this partnership is that it will leverage Lancer's acclaimed claims handling services, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for policyholders.

Commitment to Exceptional Service

Expressing his enthusiasm for the newly forged partnership, Ryan Armijo, the president of Amwins Underwriting, emphasized the firm's commitment to meeting the unique needs of commercial transportation policyholders. He stressed on delivering exceptional service and insurance solutions to their clientele, thereby fostering customer satisfaction and loyalty.