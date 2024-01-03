Amit Sharma Leads Comprehensive Inspection of Motor Garage Facilities in Ladakh

The Secretary of Transport, Ladakh, Amit Sharma, recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Motor Garage facilities in the Union Territory. Accompanied by Dr Tundup Namgyal, Deputy Director of Motor Garage, UT Ladakh, and additional staff members, Sharma’s inspection covered the entire gamut of the facility, including the Motor Garage building, offices, sheds, workshops, stock stores, and surrounding areas.

Ensuring Peak Efficiency and Quality Standards

A primary objective of the inspection was to ascertain that the facilities were functioning at their optimal capacity and adhering to the highest quality standards. Sharma underscored the need for enhancing infrastructure, specifically directing officers to construct proper sheds for vehicle maintenance and storage. He also mandated that the officers organize mechanical parts systematically and emphasized the significance of rigorous testing and quality assurance for recharging materials.

Fast-Charging Station: A Necessity for Modernizing Transport Infrastructure

A standout aspect of the inspection was the spotlight on the fast-charging station, deemed an indispensable component in the modernization of the transportation infrastructure in Ladakh. Sharma meticulously examined the station to vouch for its functionality and to ensure it corresponded with the region’s evolving transportation demands.

Commitment to High Standards of Functionality and Safety

The administration, under Sharma’s leadership, is determined to guarantee that the Motor Garage facilities satisfy the highest standards of functionality and safety. The Deputy Director of Garages affirmed the department’s pledge to expediently implement Sharma’s directives. Sharma expressed optimism that the enhancements discussed during the inspection would considerably augment the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Motor Garage facilities in Ladakh.