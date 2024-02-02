Allelys Sets a New Benchmark in Transport and Logistics with Skelton Grange Operation

Allelys, a premier logistics and transport company, has accomplished a significant milestone with the successful transportation and installation of a massive 160-tonne turbine and a 96-tonne generator at Skelton Grange. This operation was not just a demonstration of logistical precision, but also a testament to meticulous planning and innovative problem-solving.

Logistical Challenges and Innovations

The turbine, standing at a formidable size of 7.8 m x 5.35 m x 4.6 m, was initially transported to Goole docks. Here, it was unloaded using an LG1550 mobile crane and temporarily housed on stools at the port. The operation required comprehensive planning, including an in-depth route survey, designing transport arrangements, and executing swept path analysis. During this process, the team identified two structures, namely the Wyke Beck Bridge and the Effluent Culvert, which posed substantial challenges. To overcome this, Allelys devised an ingenious solution.

They constructed a 24-axle girder frame trailer, specifically tailored to the turbine's dimensions and weight, enabling self-loading for transport. Given the turbine's immense size and weight, a conventional 16-axle frame was deemed unsuitable. Hence, a larger, lighter frame was employed to skillfully navigate the identified obstructions

Execution of the Transport Phase

The actual transport phase was a test of precision and coordination. It involved the nighttime closure of the A1, allowing the specially designed trailer to cross over and join the M1 motorway. This operation was conducted seamlessly, showcasing Allelys' adeptness at handling complex logistical challenges.

Installation at Skelton Grange

Upon reaching the site, the turbine was transferred from the girder frame to a 12-axle SPMT due to the constricting spatial constraints. It was then hoisted into the turbine hall, at a staggering height of 22.3 m, using the same LG1550 crane, now fitted with a luffing jib. Similarly, the 96-tonne generator was installed in the turbine hall, which was still under construction. This demanded a high degree of caution and precise adjustments for the crane's positioning, owing to the presence of non-load-bearing areas. Both the turbine and generator were installed onto their final positions with extreme precision, marking the successful completion of this challenging task.

In conclusion, Allelys' achievement is a testimony to its commitment to delivering excellence in the face of significant challenges. It underscores their ability to blend innovative approaches with rigorous planning and flawless execution, thereby setting a high standard in the realm of specialist transport and logistics.