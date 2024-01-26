Alabama's Interstate 65 Tennessee River Bridges to Undergo $23.7 Million Rehabilitation

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has unveiled plans for an expansive rehabilitation project for the Interstate 65 Tennessee River Bridges, with an estimated expenditure of $23.7 million. The project is set to kick off on the evening of January 28, introducing nighttime single-lane closures intended to mitigate traffic disruptions.

Rehabilitation Project Details and Timetable

These closures are slated from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and are anticipated to persist throughout February for the installation of rigging. The work is set to alternate between the southbound and northbound bridges weekly, with the southbound lane closure scheduled for the succeeding week.

Scope of the Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation project, pegged to last approximately 2 and a half years, will encompass cleaning, painting, and repairing concrete and structural steel on the bridges. These bridges, serving the public for 50 years, are in dire need of this refurbishment. While most of the project will not necessitate travel lane closures, the initial work items will indeed require them.

Potential daytime lane closures for concrete deck repairs and asphalt widening on bridge approaches may commence in March. To keep the public in the loop, ALDOT will utilize message boards to inform drivers about impending lane closures and possible detours, thereby minimizing inconvenience and ensuring a smooth transition during this extensive renovation.