Alabama Rings in 2024 Amidst Law Changes, Community Concerns, and Public Meetings

The new year brings a slew of changes across Alabama, with amendments, acts, and shifts in state laws poised to shape the future landscape. Included in these changes are new regulations on gross income, the classification of boating violations as criminal offenses, mandatory training for law enforcement officers when working with individuals with sensory needs and ‘invisible disabilities’, procedural requirements for adoptions, revisions to the Alabama Nonprofit Corporation Law, and exceptions to the Mandatory Liability Insurance Act for certain operators and vehicles.

Addressing Violence at Citadel Mall

Residents have been gathering to discuss the recurring violent incidents at the Citadel Mall, ignited by a shooting on Christmas Eve that resulted in one fatality and three injuries. In 2022 alone, the Citadel Mall received approximately 200 calls for service, pertaining to incidents such as shots fired, assault, robbery, harassment, disturbances, and weapons violations. Local group, the Men of Influence, held a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally, asserting their advocacy for peace and safety.

(Read Also: Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect)

Mall Management Responds

The management team for the Citadel Mall issued a statement in response to the Christmas Eve shooting, expressing their commitment to the safety and well-being of everyone at the mall. They stressed their dedication to creating a secure environment and working in tandem with local law enforcement to ensure safety protocols are upheld.

(Read Also: Alabama Man Sets Girlfriend’s Car Ablaze in Terrifying Domestic Dispute)

City of Birmingham Community Meeting

On 2nd January 2024, the City of Birmingham will host a joint community development and special called committee meeting. Scheduled to take place from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Conference Rooms D&E, 710 N. 20th St, Birmingham, AL, the meeting is open to the public and aims to address key community development issues. This initiative is part of the local government’s ongoing efforts to foster transparency and encourage citizen participation in the decision-making process.

Read More