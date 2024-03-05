Air Greenland Embarks on Digital Transformation with CHAMP Cargosystems for Enhanced Cargo Operations

Air Greenland has taken a significant step towards digitalization and modernization by entering into a multi-year agreement with CHAMP Cargosystems. This partnership will see the national airline of Greenland adopting an array of Cargospot products in 2024, marking a new era in its over 60-year history.

As a new CHAMP customer, Air Greenland will be equipped with a significant portion of the Cargospot suite, including Cargospot Airline, Cargospot Handling, Cargospot Mobile, Cargospot Revenue Accounting, Cargospot AirMail, and Cargospot Portal. This collaboration aims to leverage CHAMP's extensive library of APIs, alongside innovative AI and ML features, to streamline Air Greenland's operations.

Meeting Unique Challenges with Advanced Solutions

Operating from Nuuk, Greenland, Air Greenland is faced with the unique challenge of serving a vast glacier landscape, where air cargo and mail are essential services. The adoption of Cargospot's sophisticated tools and platforms demonstrates Air Greenland's commitment to meeting the community's needs and supporting the local economy. These services will provide the airline with increased visibility, connectivity, and collaboration for its remote operations.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency

The Cargospot products selected by Air Greenland are among the most comprehensive cargo management systems globally. By embracing digital processes, the airline will benefit from seamless integration with external tools, improved productivity, and greater operational efficiencies. This strategic move not only strengthens Air Greenland's position in the market but also ensures it remains competitive and responsive to the evolving demands of air cargo and mail services.

Forward-Looking Statements from Leadership

"CHAMP's unique range of offerings are a perfect fit for the needs of our company and the community we operate in, so we are very excited about our future," stated Søren Nørsø, head of cargo at Air Greenland. Isha Knight, Senior Sales and Account Manager from CHAMP, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the potential for Air Greenland's continued success powered by the Cargospot product suite.