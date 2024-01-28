Advocates Rally to Save AM Radio from Phase-Out in New Cars

In an unprecedented synergy of political and radio factions, a bipartisan group of legislators, conservative radio hosts, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials are rallying for a legislation to prevent the phasing out of AM radio in new automobiles. This urgent call to action has been triggered by the plans of several automobile manufacturers, including Tesla, Volvo, BMW, and initially Ford, to eliminate or consider eliminating AM tuners from some of their car models.

AM Radio: A Critical Component of Emergency Communication

The proponents of this legislation emphasize the crucial role of AM radio in the emergency communication network. They argue that in times of disaster, when internet connectivity may be compromised and cellular networks overwhelmed, AM radio serves as a reliable lifeline, disseminating critical information to the public. Former FEMA administrators have also expressed their support for the preservation of AM radio, underscoring its paramount importance in emergency broadcasting.

AM Radio: A Voice for the Diverse and Non-English Speaking Communities

Further, these advocates highlight the role of AM radio as a platform for diverse voices and information, particularly catering to non-English speaking communities who may not have access to or understand information disseminated via other channels. However, a 2023 Nielsen survey revealed a declining trend in AM radio's reach – from close to 107 million Americans in 2016 to approximately 78 million.

Legislation Supporters and Opposition

Lawmakers like Senators Ted Cruz and Ed Markey, and Representatives Mike Johnson and Rashida Tlaib, are among those co-sponsoring the bill to mandate the inclusion of AM radio in all new cars. However, the proposed legislation faces opposition from certain corners. Senator Rand Paul, for instance, perceives it as a government mandate contradicting free market principles.

Automobile manufacturers, on their part, argue that the shift away from AM is primarily driven by the interference caused by electric vehicle electronics. They contend that the cost of reducing this interference would be a whopping $3.8 billion, a cost that would inevitably be passed on to consumers. They also point out that emergency alerts can be disseminated through various other platforms like FM radio, satellite radio, and smartphones.