A Miraculous Birth on a Train: The Heartwarming Story of Deendayal Kumar Gupta

In a heartwarming reunion that transcended the ordinary, six-year-old Deendayal Kumar Gupta met the individuals who played pivotal roles in his birth on a train six years ago. Born on December 24, 2017, on the Chakradharpur-Howrah train, Deendayal's birth was a result of sheer serendipity and the kindness of strangers.

Advertisment

A Miraculous Birth on a Journey

Laxmi Devi, Deendayal's mother, was traveling from Jharkhand to West Bengal when she went into labor unexpectedly. The train was carrying two Union Ministers, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr. Subhash Sarkar, who found themselves in the right place at the right time. Upon recognizing the situation, Meghwal reached out to Dr. Sarkar, a gynecologist, and together they coordinated with the railway staff to obtain medical instruments for the delivery.

In the unlikeliest of settings, the train compartment transformed into a makeshift delivery room. Dr. Sarkar successfully delivered Deendayal, and the train's whistle became the newborn's first sound. The boy was named Deendayal after the Indian philosopher Deendayal Upadhyay, and the train's locomotive engineer was given the honor of being his godfather.

Advertisment

A Guardianship Born of Circumstance

Since that fateful day, Dr. Sarkar has assumed the role of Deendayal's guardian, watching over the boy as he grew up. Deendayal, fondly known as 'Rail Mantri' due to his unique birthplace, expressed his ambition to become the railway minister in the future. This aspiration reflects not only his distinctive birth story but also his desire to give back to the community that has embraced him.

A Parliamentary Reunion

The reunion between Deendayal, Dr. Sarkar, and Meghwal took place in Parliament, a significant milestone for the boy and the ministers who had been instrumental in his entry into the world. The meeting, filled with laughter and shared memories, was a testament to the enduring bonds that can be formed in the most unexpected of circumstances.

As Deendayal stood among the corridors of power, his dreams seemed within reach, and the echoes of the train whistle that had once marked his beginning now served as a reminder of the extraordinary journey that lay ahead.