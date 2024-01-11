en English
Economy

Transnet Admits to Ongoing Congestion Issues at Durban Port

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Transnet Admits to Ongoing Congestion Issues at Durban Port

Transnet, the operator of South Africa’s predominant seaports, has candidly acknowledged the ongoing congestion and delays at the Durban port, indicating that the situation remains challenging. Despite recent attempts to streamline cargo flow and reduce delays, the port is yet to regain its full operational status, as is evident by the number of moored vessels.

Efforts to Alleviate Congestion

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) reported a significant movement with 55,219 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers processed at Pier 2 within the past fortnight. This indicates a concentrated effort to mitigate the backlog and improve the flow of cargo.

Current Status of the Port

However, the recent data from Transnet’s Container Recovery Plan presents a different picture. It shows that 14 ships are still waiting at anchorage, an indicator of the ongoing congestion issues. The breakdown includes one vessel at Pier 1, nine at Pier 2, and four at the Durban Point Terminal. These figures reflect the continued struggle Transnet faces, despite their concerted efforts to improve port efficiency.

Significance of Port Operations

Transnet’s admission of the ongoing issues comes amid their incessant attempts to alleviate the bottlenecks that are hampering port operations. These operations play a crucial role in South Africa’s trade and economic landscape. Therefore, the prolonged congestion at Durban port not only affects Transnet but also has far-reaching implications for the country’s economy.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

