Traffic Accident Amid Winter Conditions in Buffalo; Drug-Impaired Driver Causes Fatal Collision in Dansville

On a frosty Thursday morning, a traffic accident shook the city of Buffalo when two vehicles came into a fatal meeting at the intersection of Highway 55 and 5th Street Northeast. At approximately 7:20 a.m., amidst the snowy and icy conditions, a small SUV and a pickup truck collided, painting a chilling picture of the hazards winter roads pose.

Details of the Collision

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the SUV, navigating eastbound on Highway 55, struck the pickup truck that was crossing the highway. The collision, a stark reminder of the dangers of driving in winter conditions, underscores the importance of prudence on icy roads.

Victims of the Accident

Behind the wheel of the SUV was 29-year-old Kellina Samuelson of Buffalo. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was promptly transported to Allina Health in Buffalo for medical treatment. On the other hand, the driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Zachary Lauer of Becker, walked away from the scene unscathed.

Another Collision, Another Arrest

In a separate incident, an arrest followed a three-car collision on I-390 North near exit 4 in the Town of Dansville. This fatal collision resulted in one man losing his life and another grappling with serious injuries. The driver of the striking tractor-trailer, found to be operating under the influence of drugs, was apprehended and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and traffic infractions. The investigation into this tragic event continues.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk on the roads, from harsh weather conditions to impaired driving. They underscore the need for vigilance, caution, and sound judgment when behind the wheel.