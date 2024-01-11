en English
Business

Tongaat Hulett Creditors Endorse Vision Consortium’s Business Rescue Plan

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
In a decisive expression of confidence, creditors of the embattled sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a business rescue plan proposed by the Vision consortium. In a meeting held on Thursday, the plan garnered approval from more than 98% of creditors, including an equal percentage of independent creditors. This robust backing far exceeded the requirement of 75% creditor votes and 50% independent creditor votes for the plan to pass.

Averting Liquidation

Had the rescue plan not received sufficient support, the alternative for the 130-year-old company would likely have been liquidation. The independent creditor group, which does not comprise individuals with ties to the company such as its directors, played a crucial role in this positive outcome.

Rescue Plan Details

Vision’s proposal involves buying Tongaat’s R8bn debt through a partial debt-for-equity swap arrangement, a move that will result in the consortium taking over the business. Vision, including investors from the UAE and Mauritius, has projected that Tongaat will continue to be listed and that the business growth under its leadership can potentially create new job opportunities.

Next Steps and Implementation

While this affirmative vote is a significant step forward, business rescue practitioner Trevor Murgatroyd from Metis Strategic has underscored that it is preliminary. The plan’s final approval hinges on confirming that it will not adversely affect shareholder rights. The implementation of the business rescue plan is anticipated to take place within the next five to six months.

Business South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

