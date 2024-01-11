en English
BNN Newsroom

Timothee and Kylie’s Golden Globes PDA Creates Unforgettable Spotlight Moment

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Timothee and Kylie’s Golden Globes PDA Creates Unforgettable Spotlight Moment

At the recent Golden Globes, a moment that stood out involved two celebrities, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, engaging in a candid display of affection. This public interaction was not only noticed by attendees but also caught the attention of the media, casting a spotlight on their relationship.

The Golden Globes: A Stage for Celebrity Interactions

The Golden Globes, a prestigious event honoring the best in film and television, brings together celebrities from various spheres. This grand stage often becomes a platform for public interactions among celebrities. The recent event was no different. Amidst the glitz and glamour, the affectionate exchange between Timothee and Kylie became a point of interest.

Timothee and Kylie: A Public Display of Affection

As the evening unfolded, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted sharing a tender moment. The couple, who have been increasingly open about their relationship since their first public kiss at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, were seen engaging in what is popularly known as a public display of affection (PDA). This act, though simple, became a major talking point of the night.

Rumors and Speculations: The Celebrity Grapevine

The incident sparked rumors and speculations, among which, a gossip involving Selena Gomez allegedly referencing Timothee and Kylie. However, a source close to Gomez denied these rumors, stating that Gomez had neither seen nor spoken to the couple at the event. Another rumor suggested that Jenner prevented Chalamet from taking a photograph with Gomez, a claim which was also refuted by the same source.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

