en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Thinnakara Island: A Serene Retreat in the Lakshadweep Archipelago

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Thinnakara Island: A Serene Retreat in the Lakshadweep Archipelago

Amidst the azure waters of the Arabian Sea, the speck of Thinnakara Island sparkles like a jade gem in the Lakshadweep archipelago. This tiny, unadulterated haven has been drawing significant attention from tourists worldwide, particularly those staying on the neighboring Bangaram Island. Its untouched natural beauty, idyllic beaches, and tranquil isolation from the bustling tourist hotspots make Thinnakara a truly enchanting paradise.

Thinnakara Island: A Hidden Treasure

In the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, global travelers’ interest in India’s smallest Union Territory has soared. With only 10 of Lakshadweep’s 36 islands inhabited and accessible to visitors, reaching these pristine locations requires special permits. Among all, Thinnakara Island stands out as a coveted destination, notable for its picturesque landscapes, vibrant marine life, and pristine islands.

Lakshadweep: An Archipelago of Enchantment

Lakshadweep, known for its crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and immaculate beaches, offers a myriad of attractions including Minicoy Island, Bangaram Island, Lagoon Beach, Thundi Beach, Kavaratti Island, Agatti Island, Kalpeni Islands, Kadmat Island, Andretti Islands, and Pitti Bird Sanctuary. The tourism sector is burgeoning, bolstered by the government’s promotional efforts for water sports and tourism development. Visitors, however, must be mindful of the restrictions in place, including the prohibition of alcohol except on Bangaram Island.

Thinnakara’s Allure: Beyond the Sand and Surf

The essence of Thinnakara Island lies not only in its serene beaches but also in its rich history, dating back to human settlements from 1500 BCE and references in Buddhist Jataka stories from the 6th century BCE. This region, once under the reigns of various dynasties and European powers, played a crucial role in the Indian Ocean trade during the medieval period. Today, it serves as a peaceful retreat for tourists seeking refuge from the cacophony of the modern world, offering myriad activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and boat rides. Its beautiful sunsets, bird sanctuary, and water sports, coupled with the local greenery and exotic cuisine, make Thinnakara a favorite spot for nature lovers and peace-seekers.

0
India Travel & Tourism Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
17 mins ago
Political Clash on Social Media Over Urea Prices Between Union Minister and Former UP CM
A political wrangle staged on social media on January 11, 2024, brought into focus the contentious issue of urea pricing in India. The virtual arena was set ablaze when Union Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav locked horns over the price of this commonly used
Political Clash on Social Media Over Urea Prices Between Union Minister and Former UP CM
Chhappan Bhog Offering to Ram Lalla Echoes Devotion at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
24 mins ago
Chhappan Bhog Offering to Ram Lalla Echoes Devotion at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Viral Maths Brain Teaser Ignites Global Debate and Calculation Challenge
24 mins ago
Viral Maths Brain Teaser Ignites Global Debate and Calculation Challenge
MoPSW Announces Massive Rs 30,000 Crore Investment to Bolster India's Maritime Infrastructure
18 mins ago
MoPSW Announces Massive Rs 30,000 Crore Investment to Bolster India's Maritime Infrastructure
Puig Strengthens Premium Skincare Portfolio with Dr. Barbara Sturm Acquisition
21 mins ago
Puig Strengthens Premium Skincare Portfolio with Dr. Barbara Sturm Acquisition
Tattoos and Copyright Law: An Intricate Dance of Rights in India
21 mins ago
Tattoos and Copyright Law: An Intricate Dance of Rights in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
15 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
16 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
16 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
16 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
17 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
17 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
17 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
17 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app