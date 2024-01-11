en English
BNN Newsroom

Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts’ Recommendations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
In our contemporary culture, the quest for longevity often leads individuals to embrace unproven measures, ranging from hyperbaric chambers to cryotherapy. However, aging experts suggest that the secret to healthier aging lies not in these dramatic interventions, but in simple, everyday behaviors.

Maintaining an Active Lifestyle

The cornerstone of healthy aging, according to experts, is maintaining an active lifestyle. Regular exercise has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of premature death and ward off chronic diseases. A focus should be placed on building muscle mass, strength, balance, and cardiovascular endurance. Aerobic exercises, resistance training, and even outdoor activities like hiking significantly contribute to overall health and aging well.

A Balanced Diet: The Mediterranean Way

Alongside physical activity, a balanced diet is essential. The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, is often recommended by health professionals. This diet provides ample antioxidants that combat free radicals, thereby preventing skin aging. Foods like fatty fish, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, avocados play a pivotal role in promoting healthy aging.

Importance of Sleep and Avoiding Detrimental Habits

Ample sleep is another crucial factor. Experts advise between 7-9 hours per night, as this can help lower the risk of diseases, including dementia. Avoiding habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is also crucial, as these practices increase the risk of numerous health issues.

Regular Medical Checkups and Psychological Health

Regular medical checkups and adherence to prescribed medications are vital for managing conditions like hypertension, high cholesterol, and pre-diabetes. Where psychological health is concerned, strong relationships and a positive outlook have been associated with better health and increased longevity.

Secret to Aging Well

The essence of aging well, according to experts, is not found in any magic potion or unproven therapy. Instead, it lies in simple, everyday behaviors, such as maintaining an active lifestyle, adhering to a balanced diet, getting sufficient sleep, and enjoying strong relationships. If there is a single factor to prioritize, it may be physical activity or fostering a positive mental outlook. The journey to a long and healthy life is not about finding a secret fountain of youth but about making consistent healthy choices every day.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

