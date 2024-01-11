en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The ‘Serum Mom’ Phenomenon: Beauty Culture’s Early Induction and its Implications

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
The ‘Serum Mom’ Phenomenon: Beauty Culture’s Early Induction and its Implications

In a world where adults are perpetually seeking ‘baby softness’ and ‘bouncing baby cheeks’ through various skincare products, irony presents itself as industries now push products that promise to enhance infants’ skin. From serums to moisturizers, beauty culture has started to make its mark in the infant market. However, as much as these products promise to provide ‘better care’ for infants, medical professionals are raising their concerns.

Medical Concerns Over Baby Beauty Products

Dermatologists and children’s hospitals have warned that these baby beauty products could potentially be harmful. They can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier and microbiome, both of which play a significant role in a child’s immune system. This concern is echoed in Dr. Sandy Skotnicki’s book, ‘Beyond Soap’, and Dr. James Hamblin’s ‘Clean: The New Science of Skin and the Beauty of Doing Less’. Both suggest the excessive use of skincare products on infants could lead to an increase in inflammatory skin conditions.

The Rise of ‘Serum Mom’

The surge in popularity of baby skincare products is not because infants need them. Instead, their rise can be traced back to the beauty obsessions of the parents. This trend may lead to the creation of a new stereotype labeled the ‘Serum Mom’, akin to the ‘Almond Mom’ who projects food and diet obsessions onto their children.

Beauty Culture’s Influence on Infants

Beauty culture is undeniably pervasive. Its influences are seen in various aspects of our lives, and its impact is often unquestioned. However, its early application by parents onto infants may have more profound implications. It is not just about making infants’ skin appear ‘better’. It is about understanding the health implications and the potential disruption of their natural skin barrier and microbiome. As we move forward, it is crucial to question the need for these products and consider their potential harm.

0
Health Society
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
22 mins ago
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Isabella Strahan, a 19-year-old young woman, has become a beacon of hope and resilience as she fights a malignant brain tumor, medulloblastoma. Her life took a devastating turn when she woke up vomiting blood on October 25, leading to an emergency MRI scan that revealed a tumor larger than a golf ball in her brain.
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
28 mins ago
Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance
UK Labour Party Unveils Child Health Action Plan Amid Broader Debates
29 mins ago
UK Labour Party Unveils Child Health Action Plan Amid Broader Debates
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
24 mins ago
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
Chilly Naps: Parents Embrace Scandinavian Practice of Outdoor Baby Sleep
25 mins ago
Chilly Naps: Parents Embrace Scandinavian Practice of Outdoor Baby Sleep
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
26 mins ago
St. Jude Study Reveals New Molecular Categories in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
22 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
22 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
23 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
23 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
23 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
23 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
24 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
24 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
24 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
23 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
26 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app