en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Rise of Mobile Virtual Network Operators in South Africa: A Tale of Growth and Potential

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
The Rise of Mobile Virtual Network Operators in South Africa: A Tale of Growth and Potential

In a wave of change sweeping the telecommunication sector, South Africa’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market has seen remarkable growth. The sector, inaugurated in 2006 with the inception of Virgin Mobile South Africa—a collaboration between Cell C and Virgin Group—has flourished, despite Virgin Mobile winding down operations in 2021 after a challenging 15-year stint.

Evolution and Expansion of MVNOs

Today, the MVNO market boasts an array of brands from diverse consumer industries, each offering their unique mobile services. Most MVNOs operate on Cell C’s network, with notable exceptions such as Pick n Pay Mobile and Melon Mobile using MTN’s, and FNB Connect utilizing both.

The growth of the MVNO sector owes much to Cell C’s strategic decision to host MVNOs, enabling it to penetrate niche markets and tap into the rich potential of partner brands’ customer relationships. This strategy, coupled with the facilitation of MVNO integration into networks by enablement platforms like MVN-X, has significantly contributed to the burgeoning MVNO landscape.

The Present Scenario and Future Prospects

Recent times have witnessed an uptick in inquiries from large institutions, signaling a potential expansion of the MVNO market. However, succeeding in this competitive landscape requires a deep understanding of customer behavior and the ability to leverage historical customer data to deliver added value.

Though MVNOs bring myriad benefits to the market—including product diversity, consumer choice, competition, and value—their growth is contingent upon network operators’ support, which has historically been limited. To mitigate this hurdle, South Africa’s communications regulator, Icasa, mandated MVNO enablement in the 2022 spectrum auction licensing agreement, compelling operators to host three MVNOs each within a span of three years.

The Road Ahead

At present, Vodacom, Telkom, MTN, and Rain are yet to fulfill these requirements, with Vodacom, Telkom, and Rain not hosting any MVNOs. In parallel, the South African government has announced plans to phase out its 2G and 3G networks by June 2024 and March 2025, respectively, to make way for advanced technologies like 4G and 5G.

This decision has elicited mixed opinions from analysts, some of whom believe the timeline for shutting down 3G is unrealistic, considering that as of 2021, 60% of South Africa’s mobile subscriptions were still 3G. As the telecommunication landscape continues to evolve, the future of MVNOs in South Africa promises to be an intriguing saga of growth, challenge, and innovation.

0
Business South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 mins ago
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
The most anticipated manufacturing and supply chain trade event of the year, Modex 2024, is poised to make its grand return to Atlanta on March 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event is set to span three expansive halls and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors. The exhibits will showcase an eclectic range
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
20 mins ago
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
21 mins ago
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
19 mins ago
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
19 mins ago
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
20 mins ago
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
20 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
20 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
20 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
21 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
21 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
21 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
23 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app