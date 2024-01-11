The Rise of Mobile Virtual Network Operators in South Africa: A Tale of Growth and Potential

In a wave of change sweeping the telecommunication sector, South Africa’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market has seen remarkable growth. The sector, inaugurated in 2006 with the inception of Virgin Mobile South Africa—a collaboration between Cell C and Virgin Group—has flourished, despite Virgin Mobile winding down operations in 2021 after a challenging 15-year stint.

Evolution and Expansion of MVNOs

Today, the MVNO market boasts an array of brands from diverse consumer industries, each offering their unique mobile services. Most MVNOs operate on Cell C’s network, with notable exceptions such as Pick n Pay Mobile and Melon Mobile using MTN’s, and FNB Connect utilizing both.

The growth of the MVNO sector owes much to Cell C’s strategic decision to host MVNOs, enabling it to penetrate niche markets and tap into the rich potential of partner brands’ customer relationships. This strategy, coupled with the facilitation of MVNO integration into networks by enablement platforms like MVN-X, has significantly contributed to the burgeoning MVNO landscape.

The Present Scenario and Future Prospects

Recent times have witnessed an uptick in inquiries from large institutions, signaling a potential expansion of the MVNO market. However, succeeding in this competitive landscape requires a deep understanding of customer behavior and the ability to leverage historical customer data to deliver added value.

Though MVNOs bring myriad benefits to the market—including product diversity, consumer choice, competition, and value—their growth is contingent upon network operators’ support, which has historically been limited. To mitigate this hurdle, South Africa’s communications regulator, Icasa, mandated MVNO enablement in the 2022 spectrum auction licensing agreement, compelling operators to host three MVNOs each within a span of three years.

The Road Ahead

At present, Vodacom, Telkom, MTN, and Rain are yet to fulfill these requirements, with Vodacom, Telkom, and Rain not hosting any MVNOs. In parallel, the South African government has announced plans to phase out its 2G and 3G networks by June 2024 and March 2025, respectively, to make way for advanced technologies like 4G and 5G.

This decision has elicited mixed opinions from analysts, some of whom believe the timeline for shutting down 3G is unrealistic, considering that as of 2021, 60% of South Africa’s mobile subscriptions were still 3G. As the telecommunication landscape continues to evolve, the future of MVNOs in South Africa promises to be an intriguing saga of growth, challenge, and innovation.