en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift

In the shifting tides of global geopolitics, maritime power is once again taking center stage. From the escalating tensions in Asia to the ongoing conflict in Europe, the importance of naval capabilities is underscored by several critical flashpoints.

The Rising Tide in Asia

The prospect of an election in Taiwan is creating waves that could escalate into a significant naval conflict between China and the United States. This is not merely a regional issue; with the potential to affect areas well beyond the Pacific region, the growing naval power of China is redefining the geopolitical landscape. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has seen significant changes in its submarine force training since 2018, driven by strategic guidance to enhance capabilities in the maritime domain. This emphasis on realistic, rigorous, and standardized training across the fleet is indicative of the resurgence of naval power in global geopolitics.

Choppy Waters in the Middle East

In the Middle East, the Houthi rebels are disturbing the calm sea by targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea. This poses a significant risk to international trade, with major powers such as the US, UK, and India stepping in to escort commercial vessels. The escalation of tensions in these crucial sea lanes is having a profound impact on global trade, with the oceans becoming a contested zone for the first time since the Cold War.

Sailing through the Storm in Europe

The situation in Europe also reflects the renewed importance of sea power. The ongoing war in Ukraine hinges on control of the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula. However, the insufficiency of allied naval presence in the Black Sea, coupled with the limitations imposed by the 1936 Montreux Convention on non-Black Sea states, underscores the need for the United States to help its Black Sea allies and partners build a credible defense. The role of Turkey in re-establishing order and sustaining deterrence in the Black Sea is also critical, further highlighting the strategic importance of naval power.

Despite the resurgence of naval significance, Western naval powers are sailing against the wind. While still leading in terms of advanced submarine technology and naval alliances, the United States and its allies are witnessing a decline in their maritime dominance. China has set sail ahead with the world’s largest navy, and American shipyards are struggling to keep up. European naval forces have also hit rough waters, with a 28% decrease in submarines and a 32% reduction in frigates and destroyers from 1999 to 2018.

These developments indicate a shifting balance of naval power on the global stage, with potential implications for future conflicts and trade security. As the geopolitical seascape continues to change, the significance of maritime power will likely remain at the helm of global geopolitics for the foreseeable future.

0
Asia Military Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
14 mins ago
Yoshimi Yamashita Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female Referee at Men's Asian Cup
Breaking barriers and challenging traditions, Yoshimi Yamashita steps onto the football field to make history, becoming the first woman to referee at the men’s Asian Cup. Her appointment was announced by the Asian Football Confederation ahead of the match between Australia and India, setting a precedent for gender inclusivity in professional football. The Journey of
Yoshimi Yamashita Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female Referee at Men's Asian Cup
Powerful Earthquake Hits Afghanistan Amidst Global Events
3 hours ago
Powerful Earthquake Hits Afghanistan Amidst Global Events
Hong Kong Revives Lunar New Year Parade with International Flair
3 hours ago
Hong Kong Revives Lunar New Year Parade with International Flair
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign
2 hours ago
Katra Honored as 'Best Clean City within Union Territory' under Swachhata Campaign
Unveiling Ancient Persia: A Cultural Odyssey at Beijing's Palace Museum
2 hours ago
Unveiling Ancient Persia: A Cultural Odyssey at Beijing's Palace Museum
'Historic Encounters': China and West Asia's Deeply Interwoven Histories Unveiled in Beijing
2 hours ago
'Historic Encounters': China and West Asia's Deeply Interwoven Histories Unveiled in Beijing
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
5 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
5 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
6 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
6 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
7 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
7 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
7 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
7 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app