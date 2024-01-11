The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift

In the shifting tides of global geopolitics, maritime power is once again taking center stage. From the escalating tensions in Asia to the ongoing conflict in Europe, the importance of naval capabilities is underscored by several critical flashpoints.

The Rising Tide in Asia

The prospect of an election in Taiwan is creating waves that could escalate into a significant naval conflict between China and the United States. This is not merely a regional issue; with the potential to affect areas well beyond the Pacific region, the growing naval power of China is redefining the geopolitical landscape. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has seen significant changes in its submarine force training since 2018, driven by strategic guidance to enhance capabilities in the maritime domain. This emphasis on realistic, rigorous, and standardized training across the fleet is indicative of the resurgence of naval power in global geopolitics.

Choppy Waters in the Middle East

In the Middle East, the Houthi rebels are disturbing the calm sea by targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea. This poses a significant risk to international trade, with major powers such as the US, UK, and India stepping in to escort commercial vessels. The escalation of tensions in these crucial sea lanes is having a profound impact on global trade, with the oceans becoming a contested zone for the first time since the Cold War.

Sailing through the Storm in Europe

The situation in Europe also reflects the renewed importance of sea power. The ongoing war in Ukraine hinges on control of the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula. However, the insufficiency of allied naval presence in the Black Sea, coupled with the limitations imposed by the 1936 Montreux Convention on non-Black Sea states, underscores the need for the United States to help its Black Sea allies and partners build a credible defense. The role of Turkey in re-establishing order and sustaining deterrence in the Black Sea is also critical, further highlighting the strategic importance of naval power.

Despite the resurgence of naval significance, Western naval powers are sailing against the wind. While still leading in terms of advanced submarine technology and naval alliances, the United States and its allies are witnessing a decline in their maritime dominance. China has set sail ahead with the world’s largest navy, and American shipyards are struggling to keep up. European naval forces have also hit rough waters, with a 28% decrease in submarines and a 32% reduction in frigates and destroyers from 1999 to 2018.

These developments indicate a shifting balance of naval power on the global stage, with potential implications for future conflicts and trade security. As the geopolitical seascape continues to change, the significance of maritime power will likely remain at the helm of global geopolitics for the foreseeable future.