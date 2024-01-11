The Great Reshuffle: Unprecedented CFO Turnover in Major Global Corporations

In a striking trend that encapsulates the shifting dynamics within the corridors of power, 2023 saw a significant turnover among Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in major corporations across the UK, US, and Europe. The phenomenon, most pronounced in the UK with the highest turnover since 2013, saw 29 businesses, including behemoths like Unilever and Schroders, undergo CFO changes.

A Global Phenomenon

This trend was not confined to the UK. The US and European markets also experienced a similar shift, with approximately 17% of large companies witnessing changes in their financial leadership. High-profile corporations such as Alphabet, Tesla, and Nestlé appointed new CFOs in the previous year, underscoring the global nature of this trend.

The Implications and Challenges

This accelerated rate of turnover presents a substantial challenge for companies, particularly those without a robust succession plan in place. The quest to secure qualified candidates has intensified, leading to higher salaries, quicker job offers, and more flexible working conditions. The median CFO pay in the S&P 500 saw a substantial increase of 13% to $4.7 million between 2021 and 2023.

Transforming Role of CFOs

Beyond financial duties, the role of CFOs has broadened to include oversight of IT, legal, and operational issues, such as supply chains, elevating it to the second most important role in some cases. This increased responsibility, coupled with the rise in regulatory requirements on reporting issues like climate change, diversity policies, and cybersecurity, has deterred some from pursuing the CFO role. Consequently, executive search firms are encouraging clients to consider a broader range of candidates, resulting in over 65% of new S&P 500 CFOs and 57% of those in large UK and European companies assuming the role for the first time.