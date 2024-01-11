en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Enfield Haunting: A Theatrical Disappointment?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
In an unfortunate theatrical debut, ‘The Enfield Haunting,’ starring Catherine Tate and David Threlfall, has been met with resounding criticism, with some even touting it as a potential contender for the ‘worst play of the year.’ Based on the infamous true story of the Enfield poltergeist, the performance has fallen short in the eyes of critics, who have lambasted everything from the script to the direction and performances.

High Hopes, Low Delivery

The highly anticipated play, running at The Ambassadors Theatre, London, until March 2, 2024, is centred around the eerie events surrounding the ‘Enfield poltergeist’ investigations. Depicting possessed children, levitating furniture, and spectral voices, the production aimed to emphasize lo-fi, retro horror while exploring the dynamics of a single-parent household and intrusive male figures. Despite a streamlined 75-minute runtime and a focus on building unease rather than cheap thrills, the play has failed to meet critics’ expectations.

A Mismatch of Elements

Although the production boasts notable actors like Catherine Tate and David Threlfall, the play has been criticized for its subpar production, muddled script, and lack of coherent meaning. Despite impressive set design and lighting, the play has been described as forgettable, lacking in palpable tension and chemistry between the actors. The attempt to narrate the famous Enfield poltergeist case from the late 1970s has seemingly fallen flat, failing to deliver a compelling story.

In the Shadow of Controversy

The Enfield Poltergeist saga, which inspired the Hollywood horror movie ‘The Conjuring 2,’ has been fraught with controversy and skepticism over the years. The play adaptation seems to have followed suit, with the ticket price of up to 165 pounds also drawing criticism. As the play continues its run until March 2nd, the overwhelmingly negative reception threatens to overshadow any potential success.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

