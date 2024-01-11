The Economist Opens Applications for the 2024 Richard Casement Internship

The Economist, a renowned international weekly publication, has called for applications for the 2024 Richard Casement internship. This unique opportunity, aimed at budding journalists with a keen interest in science and technology, grants a three-month tenure to work in London. True to the publication’s mission since 1843 to promote ‘intelligence, which presses forward,’ the internship stands as a beacon against ‘unworthy, timid ignorance obstructing our progress.’

Demystifying Science and Technology

The internship, named in honor of Richard Casement, a figure associated with The Economist’s commitment to science and technology journalism, encourages young writers to elucidate complex subjects for a global audience. The successful applicant will have a golden opportunity to cut their teeth in the field, writing about the scientific and technological realities shaping our world.

A Stepping Stone for Novices

In a landscape where journalism often demands prior experience, the Richard Casement internship breaks the mould. The Economist has made it clear that no previous journalism experience is required to apply, rendering the program a valuable stepping stone for those eager to penetrate the industry.

The Application Process and Rewards

The application process invites aspiring journalists to submit a personal introduction letter and a 600-word article suitable for The Economist’s Science & Technology section. Applications are accepted until midnight (UK time) on February 5th, sent to a designated email address. Beyond the unparalleled exposure and experience, the successful candidate will enjoy financial remuneration, making the opportunity even more attractive.

In conclusion, the Richard Casement internship is a testament to The Economist’s ongoing commitment to fostering journalistic talent. This initiative aligns with the publication’s mission to promote intelligent discourse and challenge ignorance, offering a unique platform for aspiring science and technology journalists to showcase their potential.