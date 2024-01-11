en English
Africa

The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
African traditional medicine, a rich tapestry of herbal remedies, spiritual therapies, and manual techniques, has held its ground in the face of modern medical advancements, becoming an integral part of the continent’s healthcare system. Its dominance, underpinned by historical, cultural, and socio-economic factors, tells a complex story of accessibility, affordability, and cultural resonance, yet it also raises pressing questions about the integration of traditional and Western medicine.

Accessibility and Affordability of African Traditional Medicine

African traditional medicine remains a lifeline for many, especially those residing in remote or under-resourced areas. Its pervasiveness can be attributed to its ready availability in places where Western medical services are scarce. Traditional healers, seen as custodians of ancestral wisdom, dispense treatments often more affordable than modern ones, making traditional medicine the first line of defense for the continent’s economically disadvantaged individuals. This cost factor contributes significantly to its continued prevalence.

A Cultural Anchor

More than just a healthcare system, African traditional medicine is a cultural anchor, tied intrinsically to African spirituality and worldviews. It resonates deeply with the population, who see it not just as a means to physical healing but also as a spiritual conduit, strengthening their connection with their ancestry and the spiritual realm. This cultural resonance adds to its enduring appeal and trust among Africans.

Integration with Western Medicine

Despite its dominance, there are growing calls for the integration of traditional medicine with Western medicine to enhance healthcare outcomes. The dialogue revolves around recognizing the value of traditional practices while addressing critical issues such as the standardization of remedies, ensuring safety and efficacy, and promoting evidence-based practices. The World Health Organization has encouraged the integration of traditional medicine into national health systems, acknowledging its significant role in providing healthcare to millions on the continent.

In sub-Saharan Africa, only 70% of births are attended by skilled health personnel, projecting 141 million births without skilled assistance between 2022 and 2030. The region has seen a 35 percentage point increase in coverage of births by skilled health attendants since 2000. However, disparities persist across wealth quintiles and between urban and rural areas. Sub-Saharan Africa records the lowest percentage of C-section deliveries at 5%, underscoring a stark lack of access to this potentially life-saving intervention.

0
Africa Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

