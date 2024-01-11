en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

The Dawn of ‘Chinese SpaceX’: China’s Bold Leap into the Commercial Space Sector

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
The Dawn of ‘Chinese SpaceX’: China’s Bold Leap into the Commercial Space Sector

In the escalating race to dominate the final frontier, China is fostering its own commercial space enterprises, stepping up to challenge the global space industry traditionally steered by American and Russian firms. A new player, the secretive 2024 X Corp., is spearheading this initiative, unveiling China’s ambitious dream of having its own SpaceX equivalent, thereby revolutionizing the space economy.

China’s Rising Star in the Space Sector

The announcement of 2024 X Corp.’s emergence is a significant leap for China’s burgeoning commercial space sector. Drawing parallels with SpaceX, these companies are expected to delve into the development and launching of rockets, satellites, and potentially even crewed spacecraft. This move is set to increase China’s foothold in the space market, offering commercial launch services, satellite deployment, and possibly human spaceflight.

Orienspace, another Chinese commercial space company, marked a significant milestone by successfully launching its debut rocket mission from the sea on September 15, 2021. The rocket carried a small satellite into orbit, demonstrating China’s growing proficiency in space technology. The launch signifies the potential for further growth and advancement in the sector, with China doubling its annual space launches from 2019 to 2023.

Space: The New Battleground

As the U.S. and its allies continue to maintain a significant lead in space launches and payloads, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks has highlighted the burgeoning capabilities of China and Russia. These nations can target GPS and other vital space-based systems in an effort to degrade the military space advantage of the U.S. and its allies. Emphasizing the importance of space in defense capabilities, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady pointed out space’s essential role as a warfighting domain.

China’s Satellite Ambitions

China is setting its sights high with plans to build its own version of StarLink, a satellite internet constellation in low Earth orbit. The project, led by the China Satellite Network Group (SatNet), wholly owned by the Chinese government, intends to launch around 26,000 satellites by 2029. The move aims at establishing a high-speed internet network, providing comprehensive global coverage, and enhancing worldwide communication capabilities. This ambitious step echoes China’s aim to become a space power comparable with the U.S. by around 2030.

As the global space race intensifies, China’s rapid development in space technology is raising eyebrows in the international community, especially in the U.S. and Europe. This has led to actions such as blocking space-related investments and scrutinizing collaborations with Chinese entities. Nonetheless, the emergence of China’s commercial space sector and the ambition to have a ‘Chinese SpaceX’ signals a new era in the space industry, one characterized by increased competition, innovation, and potential cost reduction.

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
24 mins ago
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
When Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met for talks in California last November, a significant figure quietly marked his rising influence on China’s political stage. Cai Qi, officially ranked fifth in the Chinese political hierarchy, was present at the historic meeting. His growing influence is underscored by his dual roles. Cai
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals' Lithium Project in Namibia
2 hours ago
Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals' Lithium Project in Namibia
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
2 hours ago
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
China's Youth Embrace Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Booming Health Trend
42 mins ago
China's Youth Embrace Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Booming Health Trend
Australian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger in the Spotlight
46 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger in the Spotlight
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign into 2023: A Drive Towards Economic and Social Progress
47 mins ago
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign into 2023: A Drive Towards Economic and Social Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
21 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
21 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
22 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
22 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
22 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
22 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
24 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app