en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

The ‘Buddha Boy’ Scandal: A Stark Reminder of Accountability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
The ‘Buddha Boy’ Scandal: A Stark Reminder of Accountability

On a day fraught with shock and disbelief, the internationally recognized Nepalese spiritual figure, Ram Bahadur Bomjon, commonly known as the ‘Buddha Boy’, was taken into custody on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest, carried out by the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal, has sent ripples through the spiritual community and beyond, challenging the sanctity often associated with religious figures.

Unmasking the Buddha Boy

Bomjon, who first gained international attention in 2005 for his ability to meditate for months without food or water, was apprehended on the outskirts of Kathmandu. The charges against him allege not only the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female disciple in 2016 but also the disappearance of five individuals who were once his followers. The ‘Buddha Boy’, revered by many as a reincarnation of Gautama Buddha, was arrested while attempting to escape, marking a startling fall from grace for a man once placed on a spiritual pedestal.

Repercussions and Reactions

The arrest has ignited a flurry of mixed reactions. While some of Bomjon’s followers have rallied in his defense, others have expressed shock and condemnation. The incident has brought to light the deeper, often overlooked issue of sexual abuse within religious communities. It underscores the complex dynamic that exists when figures like Bomjon, revered as spiritual leaders, potentially evade scrutiny due to their elevated status. Furthermore, it raises pressing questions about the accountability of such leaders and the urgent need for stringent measures to protect minors from exploitation.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The case has thrown a spotlight on the legal and ethical responsibilities of spiritual leaders in society. It probes at the darker side of religious idolatry and the potential for abuse when unchecked power is bestowed upon individuals. The investigation into the allegations against Bomjon is ongoing and authorities are working diligently to uncover the full extent of the misconduct. Amidst the tumult, around 30 million Nepali rupees and $23,000 in foreign currencies were seized from Bomjon’s residence at the time of his arrest.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the human fallibility that can lurk behind the façade of spiritual enlightenment. It underscores the necessity for ongoing vigilance and accountability, even within spaces often considered sacred. As the investigation unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, awaiting justice for the victims and a resolution to a narrative that has shaken the foundations of faith for many.

0
Crime Human Rights Nepal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
19 mins ago
Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation
In a sweeping operation in Cork, gardaí made a significant seizure of an array of weapons and other items, in an investigation linked to recent violent incidents in Charleville. The operation was a response to a series of violent disorder and criminal activities that took place in December and January. Major Operation Unveils Arsenal of
Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation
Awaiting Judgment: Bishop Daniel's Rape Trial Verdict Deferred to January 26
22 mins ago
Awaiting Judgment: Bishop Daniel's Rape Trial Verdict Deferred to January 26
25-Year-Old Prison Officer Sentenced for Illicit Affair with Inmate
22 mins ago
25-Year-Old Prison Officer Sentenced for Illicit Affair with Inmate
Post Office Scandal: A Family's Journey from Wrongful Accusation to Lifelong Impact
20 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: A Family's Journey from Wrongful Accusation to Lifelong Impact
Death Row Inmate Thomas Creech Seeks Clemency: Diverse Opinions Emerge
21 mins ago
Death Row Inmate Thomas Creech Seeks Clemency: Diverse Opinions Emerge
Brothers on Trial: A Tale of Drugs and Modern Slavery
21 mins ago
Brothers on Trial: A Tale of Drugs and Modern Slavery
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
20 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
21 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
22 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
22 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
22 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
24 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app