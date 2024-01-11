en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Thailand

Thailand to Host Filming of ‘The White Lotus’ Third Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Thailand to Host Filming of ‘The White Lotus’ Third Season

In the world of television, few series have garnered as much critical acclaim and viewer attention as ‘The White Lotus.’ This Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series, known for its captivating storytelling and memorable performances, is now set to embark on its third season, taking its intricate narrative and compelling characters to the lush landscapes of Thailand.

Thailand: The New Stage for ‘The White Lotus’

As announced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the filming of the third season of ‘The White Lotus’ will commence in February. The series will venture into various locations across Thailand, including the bustling metropolis of Bangkok and the popular tourist islands of Phuket and Samui. These locations, rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty, offer a perfect backdrop for the unfolding drama of the series.

Collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The production of ‘The White Lotus’ in Thailand is not a solo endeavor. It involves a robust collaboration with the TAT – a partnership that extends beyond just filming. Both the HBO series and TAT will engage in promotional activities, further enhancing the allure of Thailand as a premier tourist destination.

A Stellar Cast for the Third Season

The upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus’ boasts a stellar cast, featuring seasoned actors such as Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell. Adding a local flavor to this international ensemble are Thai actors Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong. With its proven track record of highlighting the talent of its cast, as exemplified by the Emmy and Golden Globe awards for Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White, the third season promises another round of exceptional performances.

‘The White Lotus’ has traversed the globe, from the beaches of Hawaii in its first season to the historical landscapes of Sicily in the second. Now, it sets its sights on Thailand, ready to captivate audiences with another riveting season of drama and intrigue.

0
Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Thailand

See more
22 mins ago
Thai Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Milan and Oslo, Plans More Service Expansions
Thai Airways, the kingdom’s full-service carrier, is set to revive its direct flights to Oslo and Milan from Bangkok, marking a resurgence of services that have been dormant since 2020. The flights are scheduled to take off on July 1, with daily services to both these European destinations. Choice of Aircraft For the Bangkok-Milan route,
Thai Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Milan and Oslo, Plans More Service Expansions
Em District Thrives Amid Economic Uncertainty: Records Growth and Launches UOB LIVE Concert Venue
9 hours ago
Em District Thrives Amid Economic Uncertainty: Records Growth and Launches UOB LIVE Concert Venue
Counterfeit Goods Scams and Currency Fraud Impact Victims in Thailand
9 hours ago
Counterfeit Goods Scams and Currency Fraud Impact Victims in Thailand
Asia's No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide
2 hours ago
Asia's No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
6 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Meets BoT, AirAsia Eyes Investment
8 hours ago
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Meets BoT, AirAsia Eyes Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
20 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
20 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
20 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
21 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
21 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
21 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
23 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app