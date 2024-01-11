Tesla Inc. Nearly Trumps Audi in Global Vehicle Deliveries in 2023

In an unprecedented turn of events last year, American electric vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla Inc., almost eclipsed the sales numbers of German car manufacturer, Audi. With Audi’s sales reaching 1.89 million vehicles, Tesla’s 1.81 million deliveries were not too far behind, marking a significant shift in the global automobile market.

Challenges and Triumphs for Audi

Despite experiencing a slump in sales over the past three years, Audi managed to pull ahead by increasing its sales by 17% due to robust demand in China, Europe, and the United States. However, the road to recovery wasn’t devoid of obstacles. Alongside other European carmakers, Audi grappled with parts shortages and the complex transition towards electric vehicles. To avoid overtaxing its factories and dealerships amidst dampened growth in EV sales, Audi announced a slower EV rollout.

Tesla’s Race to the Top

On the other side of the spectrum, Tesla, under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, experienced a slight deceleration in its otherwise meteoric growth. Musk had earlier projected a potential output of 2 million cars in 2023. However, even after implementing price cuts, the demand wasn’t sufficiently stimulated. Despite this, Tesla’s fourth-quarter deliveries managed to surpass expectations.

Comparing the Giants

While Tesla trailed behind Audi in overall sales, its performance in the electric vehicle market was remarkable. Tesla outsold Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz combined in terms of fully electric vehicles. Nevertheless, it still fell behind China’s BYD Co. in global electric-car sales, indicating a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.