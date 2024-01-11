en English
Australia

Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
In Western Australia, Tennis West, the governing body for the sport, is in the throes of an escalating internal crisis, marked by another board member’s resignation. This development is the latest in a series of tumultuous events that began with the contentious dismissal of the organization’s chief executive, Brett Patten. The ousted president of Tennis West has now withdrawn a previously filed motion for a special meeting amidst this internal upheaval.

Continued Turmoil at Tennis West

The ongoing unrest at Tennis West has been unfolding over several months. Former board members Chuck Grant and Tammy Worsley resigned following allegations of misappropriating funds and improper spending, which instigated an internal investigation and an agreement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. Accused of failing to prevent improper spending amounting to $2.7 million, their resignations have been described by their attorney as a cover-up for a broader corruption scandal.

Government Review and Funding

The turmoil at Tennis West has attracted the attention of the State Government, which has now initiated a review of the organization’s funding. With the implications for the organization’s funding and governance at stake, this review is being closely watched.

Engaging Audiences Despite Challenges

Despite the internal challenges, Tennis West is making considerable efforts to engage its audience. It offers digital content, including articles, a WA true crime series, video channels, and podcasts covering a diverse range of topics such as news, politics, sports, and current affairs. Subscribers also enjoy numerous benefits, including competitions, discounts, and exclusive content.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

