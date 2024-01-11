Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review

In Western Australia, Tennis West, the governing body for the sport, is in the throes of an escalating internal crisis, marked by another board member’s resignation. This development is the latest in a series of tumultuous events that began with the contentious dismissal of the organization’s chief executive, Brett Patten. The ousted president of Tennis West has now withdrawn a previously filed motion for a special meeting amidst this internal upheaval.

Continued Turmoil at Tennis West

The ongoing unrest at Tennis West has been unfolding over several months. Former board members Chuck Grant and Tammy Worsley resigned following allegations of misappropriating funds and improper spending, which instigated an internal investigation and an agreement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. Accused of failing to prevent improper spending amounting to $2.7 million, their resignations have been described by their attorney as a cover-up for a broader corruption scandal.

Government Review and Funding

The turmoil at Tennis West has attracted the attention of the State Government, which has now initiated a review of the organization’s funding. With the implications for the organization’s funding and governance at stake, this review is being closely watched.

Engaging Audiences Despite Challenges

Despite the internal challenges, Tennis West is making considerable efforts to engage its audience. It offers digital content, including articles, a WA true crime series, video channels, and podcasts covering a diverse range of topics such as news, politics, sports, and current affairs. Subscribers also enjoy numerous benefits, including competitions, discounts, and exclusive content.